Zulgad’s 5 thoughts: The talented Tarasenko, Parise overcomes miscue, Wild have chances aplenty

ST. PAUL – Vladimir Tarasenko was quiet for much of Game 1 of St. Louis’ opening-round playoff series against the Wild on Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center, but when it mattered most the Blues star winger delivered.

Tarasenko used a variety of moves before managing to put the puck through the skates of Wild center Mikko Koivu and get a backhand feed to Joel Edmundson in the slot. That enabled the St. Louis defenseman to beat sprawling Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk to the blocker side for a 2-1 victory at 17 minutes, 48 seconds of the first overtime. The game actually ended at 12:03 a.m. Thursday.

The Blues took a 1-0 lead in the series, despite being outshot 52-26 in the game, including 16-6 in the second period, 18-6 in the third and 8-5 in the overtime. This made Blues goalie Jake Allen the story of the game.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau was asked what he took from the loss.

“Keep your head up,” he said. “We’ve got to win four and it’s a long series. I thought we played a good game. … We had 90-some shots at the net, 52 shots on the net, territorially we were pretty good.

“We played a lot of mistake free (hockey). … So that’s what I’m taking out of it. But we’re down 1-0. It was a heck of a game and we’ll just get back to it tomorrow.”

The 52 shots were a franchise record for the Wild and marked the 62nd time since 1967-68 a team has had 52-plus shots in a playoff game.

Here are five thoughts from Wednesday’s game:

It took long enough

The Blues spent the third period playing prevent defense and hoping to protect a 1-0 lead they took on Vladimir Sobotka’s second-period goal. It appeared as if the defense-first philosophy might work when the Wild used their timeout with 34.9 seconds remaining in the third and Dubnyk pulled.

At that point the Wild had 17 shots in the period and 43 for the game and could not get anything past Allen. That finally changed when the Wild gained possession in the St. Louis end and Mikael Granlund fed Koivu in the slot.

Koivu could have shot but saw Zach Parise standing all alone to the side of Allen and fed his teammate. Parise buried the puck in the goal with 22.7 seconds remaining sending the 19,168 in attendance into a frenzy and the game into overtime.

“We gave ourselves a chance at least,” Parise said. “We extended the game and then you never know what can happen in overtime. But we’ve got to score more than one. But, again, we played good.”

That goal made up for a miscue by Parise earlier in the third. Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, after being robbed by Allen by the side of the Blues net, shoveled the puck on his backhand into the crease.

Nino Niederreiter was being tied up by got enough of his stick on the puck to direct it toward the goal line. However, before it crossed, a falling Parise attempted to swat at the slowly moving puck as he fell by the side of the goal. Instead, he stopped the puck.

“I saw the replay. Trust me I know what happened,” Parise said. “I saw the puck squirting free. I tried to jump and poke it and I think my shaft hit the post and propelled the puck out of the net. That didn’t feel very good.”

Don’t fault Dubnyk

There was plenty of concern about Dubnyk’s performance entering the playoffs after his late-season struggles, but the Wild goalie couldn’t be faulted for the goal that gave the Blues a 1-0 lead.

On the play, Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin turned over the puck and Blues winger Alexander Steen fed Sobotka in the slot.

Sobotka let go with a shot that Dubnyk thought was headed to his glove side, but defenseman Christian Folin deflected the puck toward Dubnyk’s blocker and the goalie couldn’t recover.

Dubnyk did make a big save on Tarasenko late in the third period to keep it a one-goal deficit and eventually enable Parise’s goal to tie it.

“It’s nice to be able to make a save and then have the guys reward you at the other end with a goal,” Dubnyk said. “We put ourselves in a good position, so I think more times than not we’ll probably end up on the right side of that. That’s why it’s a seven-game series.”

Rebounds aplenty

Allen, who has been mostly brilliant since Mike Yeo took over as the Blues’ coach in February, ended up having a brilliant night but he did allow numerous juicy rebounds that the Wild was unable to convert.

One came early in the third period, when Marco Scandella’s shot hit Allen and deflected to Granlund. Granlund could not convert as he was being tied up by a Blues defenseman.

With just over 13 minutes left in the third, Haula came down the left wing side and snapped off a shot that Allen attempted to glove but dropped before making a quick recovery. The same thing happened with about 2 minutes left in the third when Allen failed to maintain possession of a Granlund shot, giving Martin Hanzal a chance on which he failed to capitalize.

Allen also made some key saves on which he did not give up rebounds, including stopping Haula on a first-period breakaway and robbing Charlie Coyle from close range with a glove save late in the second.

“He obviously played well, you don’t need me to tell you that,” Dubnyk said. “(There were) some crazy bounces, I think a little puck, you watch some of the replays. I think it’s pretty crazy that it took us 59-and-a-half minutes to get one in there. But he played well and it’s going to be on us to continue to challenge him that way.”

Parise led the Wild with seven shots, while Coyle, Jason Zucker and Granlund had six apiece. Haula finished with five. Coyle had a fantastic opportunity in overtime, getting the puck in the slot with the Wild on the power play, but his stick broke when the Blues’ Jay Bouwmeester managed to get his stick on Coyle’s. The puck went harmlessly wide.

Yeo’s Blues did a good job of getting the Wild to shoot from the outside in an attempt to limit the quality chances from the more-talented Minnesota roster.

“I think we kind of expect that, that type of series, for them to wait and be patient and wait for a turnover, wait for something, get their chance and then try and lock it down,” Parise said. “They’ve done that the last two times they’ve played us. I thought we did a good job making their (defense) turn and retrieve pucks and pressure them and make turnovers. Not all is bad.”

Special talent

The Wild went into Wednesday knowing that slowing Tarasenko had to be a priority.

They did so for much of the game, holding him to one shot in the first two periods. But he came alive in the third period, getting three shots, and then made the key play in overtime. “The Tarasenko guy, you can control him for the whole game, then he gets the one chance and that’s why he’s as good as he is,” Boudreau said.

Asked if Koivu could have done a better job defending Tarasenko, Boudreau said: “He probably could have taken him out but that was a good move and a great play.”

Tarasenko had six goals, including a hat trick in Game 2, in the Blues’ six-game, first-round playoff loss to the Wild two years ago. This season, Tarasenko led the Blues with 39 goals and 75 points. That was 16 more goals than Patrik Berglund, whose 23 goals were second on the Blues.

Six and counting

The Wild are no stranger to losing Game 1 of a playoff series in overtime.

Wednesday’s loss dropped Minnesota to 0-6 in those situations. The first of the defeats came on April 25, 2003, when Trent Klatt’s goal at 3:42 of overtime lifted the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-3 win over the visiting Wild in the second round.

The latest loss in a Game 1 before Wednesday occurred on April 17, 2014, when Colorado’s Paul Stastny scored at 7:27 of overtime to give the Avalanche a 5-4 victory in the opening round of a series the Wild rallied to win.

They will hope to do the same in this series. Game 2 is Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

“You come tomorrow, regroup, watch some video and maybe there’s something we can differently on the power play,” said Parise, whose team was 0-for-3 with the man advantage. “There are always areas for improvement and things we can do better, but that’s what tomorrow will be for. (We’ll) learn what those areas are.”