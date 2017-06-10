10 free agents the Wild should consider

With free agency opening on July 1, the Minnesota Wild are beginning their hunt for bargains with only around $14 million – and that’s before signing Restricted Free Agent wingers Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund. So they will need to fill needs like third/fourth line center and depth defense at a fair price. Here are 10 players who might help the Wild win at a reasonable dollar.

Listen to Matt and Judd talk about several free agents and the Marco Scandella trade market:

Columbus, F, Sam Gagner

Key stat: 1.95 points per 60 minutes at even-strength, third best on CBJ

After a terrible 2015-16 in Philadelphia that saw Gagner sent to the AHL, he bounced back with a 50-point season in Columbus while making just $650,000. He might seem like a prime candidate for being overpaid, but there’s a chance that teams will be cautious about signing him to a big contract considering he played under 14 minutes per game last season and typically has struggled in the defensive zone during his career. In the right role, he could add power play prowess and strong playmaking ability to the bottom six.

Minnesota, F, Martin Hanzal

Key stat: Wild Out-shot opponents 143-96 with Hanzal on ice

The Wild’s trade for Hanzal will always go down as a disappointment because of the way Minnesota’s season ended, but not because of his play. The 30-year-old center gave the Wild exactly what they were looking for: A quality two-way depth center with lineup flexibility. Opponents averaged the lowest number of Shots Against per 60 minutes when Hanzal was playing. If he were willing to return on a short-term deal, the long-time Coyote would help the Wild get an advantage on lower-line matchups all season long.

Pittsburgh, F, Nick Bonino

Key stat: Between 0.48 and 0.64 points per game every year since 2012-13

The Penguins’ third-line center has been a consistent producer over the past four seasons despite being given more and more defensive responsibility. His Offensive Zone Start percentage has dipped every year since 2012-13, reaching 43.2% last season as head coach Mike Sullivan worked to get Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby in the offensive zone as much as possible. If Bonino came at a decent dollar (which might not happen because of the Pens’ Cups), the former Duck and Canuck could slide into Erik Haula’s 2016-17 role, except he could score more and handle tougher minutes.

Pittsburgh, F, Matt Cullen

Key stat: 45.6% of total faceoffs were in defensive zone

Yes, Cullen said he was going to retire. But he wouldn’t be the first player ever talked out of it. The Minnesota native might not have the quickness he did 10 years ago – in his early 30s (!) – but he is still one of the smartest players in the league and has the skill to produce on the third or fourth line. He played a purely defensive role last season and still notched 31 points.

Toronto, F, Brian Boyle

Key stat: 52.6% Corsi Percentage

For a player who rarely was given an offensive zone faceoff, Boyle was still on the right side of the shot differential in 2016-17. While it’s nice to have a huge, hard-working player with some skill (25 points last year) in the regular season, Boyle might be the type of postseason forward the Wild need. Before last season’s first-round out with Toronto, he’d reached at least the Conference Final in four of his previous five years.

New Jersey, F, Beau Bennett

Key stat: New Jersey’s shot differential improved 5.4% with Bennett on ice

Injuries have kept Bennett’s career from really getting started. His 65 games in 2016-17 were the most the former Penguins’ prospect has played since debuting in the NHL in 2012-13. While he hasn’t turned into the sniper Pittsburgh once hoped he would be, there is still some promise left in the 25-year-old winger. He could likely be had on a one-year deal for very little money, which might be worth the risk for whatever upside could be there.

New York Rangers, F, Brandon Pirri

Key stat: Last three years Pirri has a 0.75 Goals per 60 minutes rate at 5v5, the same rate as Wayne Simmonds, Jeff Carter and Johnny Gaudreau

Something didn’t work between Pirri and the New York Rangers last year, but the 26-year-old forward has made one thing clear: He can score goals. Coming off a down year with the lowest shooting percentage of his career is the perfect time to pick up an under-appreciated offensive player. Pirri isn’t the type to carry a team, but he can get hot and add depth scoring for cheap.

Buffalo, D, Cody Franson

Key stat: No. 1 Corsi Percentage of any Buffalo skater over 500 minutes

If the Wild move a defenseman, Franson might be a cheap stopgap. It appears teams aren’t willing to give him a big contract due to his skating issues, but the former Leaf and Sabre is a fantastic passer, which might play well in Bruce Boudreau’s up-tempo system.

Colorado, Patrick Wiercioch

Key stat: 50.0% Goals For Percentage when playing with Francois Beauchemin, 28.6% with everyone else

The Colorado Avalanche were a disaster of epic proportions last season and Wiercioch was one of the victims. He was routinely crushed in shot and goal differentials – as was the entire team. But when he had a solid defenseman by his side, the former Senator performed much better. Historically Wiercioch has produced good shot differentials when playing in the right bottom pair role.

Adam Clendening

Key stat: Last two seasons, Clendening is second on NYR among D in Goals For Percentage to only Ryan McDonagh

The New York Rangers have used Clendening in a limited role, giving him mostly offensive zone time against lightweight competition and have clobbered opponents in those situations. As an offensively-gifted but defensively-questionable blueliner, the Wild couldn’t expect him to replace Scandella (if he were traded), but they could improve on a seventh defender like Nate Prosser.