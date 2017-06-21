Erik Haula, Alex Tuch are Vegas bound as Wild manage to hang onto Matt Dumba

The Wild lost two players to Vegas on Wednesday night, but ultimately Minnesota general manager Chuck Fletcher had to consider that a victory.

Instead of the Golden Knights taking offensive-minded defenseman Matt Dumba in the NHL expansion draft, Vegas selected unprotected restricted free agent Erik Haula after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $8.25 million contract with the former Minnesota Gophers center.

As part of the agreement for Vegas to take Haula instead of Dumba, the Wild also traded winger Alex Tuch to the Golden Knights for a conditional third-round selection in the 2017 or 2018 NHL entry draft. Vegas’ selections were announced during the NHL awards show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“For the last year, we’ve known that we would be forced to lose quality talent from our roster in the Expansion Draft,” Fletcher said in a statement. “That forewarning doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to Erik and Alex, but I thank them for their time with our organization. It’s never easy to lose quality players, but Vegas has earned this right, and we’re excited to move forward and build our roster as we prepare for a successful 2017-18 season.”

A seventh-round selection by the Wild in 2009, Haula, 26, had a career-high 15 goals in 72 games this past season.

The Wild are parting with a top prospect in Tuch, who was selected in the first round (18th overall) in the 2014 draft. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on Feb. 4 in Vancouver and played in six games this past season. He had 18 goals and 37 points in 57 games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League in 2016-17.

