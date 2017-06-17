Let’s not make a deal: Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba stay put as NHL roster freeze begins

Despite rumors that the Wild would move either defensemen Jonas Brodin or Matt Dumba, the team did not make any trades before the NHL expansion roster freeze began at 2 p.m. Saturday.

All 30 existing teams’ rosters are frozen until 7 a.m. Thursday, while the expansion Vegas Golden Knights remain able to make moves. The Golden Knights’ expansion draft selections will be submitted to the NHL at 9 a.m. Wednesday and announced during the NHL Awards show on Wednesday evening.

The next step in this process for the Wild will come at 4 p.m. Saturday when they submit their protected list to the league. The Wild are expected to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and goalie Devan Dubnyk.

The protected lists will be distributed to teams and the NHL Players’ Association at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Wild, and other teams, would be able to make trades with Vegas during the freeze.

The Wild’s expansion list must include forwards Zach Parise, Mikko Koivu and Jason Pominville and defenseman Ryan Suter. All four have no-move clauses, meaning the Wild can’t expose them in the draft unless they have agreed to waive that clause. There’s a very good chance the Wild asked Pominville to waive his but it’s not clear if he agreed to do so.

If Pominville did agree – and he had no reason to say no, considering there is no way Vegas will take him – the Wild are likely to protect forwards Parise, Koivu, Eric Staal, Charlie Coyle, Jason Zucker, Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter.

Suter and Jared Spurgeon will be the top two defensemen to be protected and will be joined by either Brodin, Dumba or Marco Scandella. The guess here is the Wild will protect Brodin, meaning Dumba likely will be picked by Vegas unless Wild GM Chuck Fletcher can arrange a deal with the Golden Knights.