According to StarTribune hockey writer Michael Russo, the Minnesota Wild will trade prospect Alex Tuch to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for GM George McPhee selecting forward Erik Haula in the expansion draft instead of defenseman Matt Dumba. Mark this down as the first mistake in Golden Knights history.

While Dumba has been scrutinized for his defensive play and tendency to turn the puck over when pressured, the 22-year-old blueliner is far more valuable than Haula and Tuch’s NHL future is unclear.

Over the past three seasons, Dumba has the best Goals For Percentage at even strength of any defenseman on the Wild. Minnesota has scored 56.8% of the total goals, out-scoring opponents on average 2.90 to 2.20 per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play. His Goals For Percentage ranks 11th best in the NHL over that time period, just behind Hampus Lindholm and Victor Hedman and just ahead of Drew Doughty and Ryan McDonough.

The former first-round pick has his misadventures defensively at times, but only two defensemen with more than 2,000 minutes have been on the ice for more than 2.90 goals per 60 over the last three years. Over that large of a sample size, it’s clear that Dumba’s impact offensively outweighs his shortcomings defensively. The Wild give up just 1.4% more goals against with him on the ice, and score 6.4% more goals between 2014-15 and 2016-17.

Going one step further, the difference in Scoring Chances against between the Wild’s best defensive-defenseman Jonas Brodin and Dumba is 21.4 to 23.8, respectively, per 60 minutes according to Natural Stat Trick.

In the past, Dumba might have been protected from matching up with top lines, but that was not the case last season. Of course, Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon matched up against the best competition in terms of Opponents’ Goals For per 60, but Brodin and Dumba faced nearly identical competition.

On the power play, Dumba is also valuable (and deserves even more ice time than he receives). He averages 3.94 points per 60 minutes over the last three seasons on the power play, which is the best among Wild defensemen with over 100 power play minutes. Jared Spurgeon is next at 3.35.

Dumba has all the earmarks of a terrific offensive defenseman. Since blueliners hit their prime later than forwards, he still has room to grow and improve his defensive game. Consider that even megastars like Kris Letang, PK Subban and Erik Karlsson were scrutinized early in their careers for poor defensive play. No, Dumba is not on their level, but it’s common in hockey to see defensive shortcomings be overstated with players under 25 years old.

The league is also trending toward players like Dumba. You don’t have to look any farther than the Stanley Cup Final, which featured two teams built around defenders like Ryan Ellis, Subban, Justin Schultz and Trevor Daley. All players who can increase their team’s offensive output.

Dumba is a player for the Wild to build around long term. Haula and Tuch are replaceable – which is why it’s surprising that Vegas would be willing to pass on him.

While he may be quick and versatile, Haula’s scoring potential is limited. Seven Wild forwards produced higher even-strength scoring rates than his 1.45 per 60 minutes. He did manage an impressive 51.6% Corsi Percentage, third best on the Wild but ranked eighth in Scoring Chances per 60.

Gifted young center Joel Eriksson Ek should be able to take Haula’s spot seamlessly – and maybe even improve on the overall production.

Tuch is the wildcard of the deal. At 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, he is an intriguing prospect. But his scoring potential just isn’t that high. In two collegiate seasons, he didn’t clear the point-per-game threshold and he scored 37 points in 57 AHL games. Certainly there’s a chance he becomes a nice player, but a very, very small chance he becomes a special or irreplaceable player.

So after all the trepidation and trade rumors, the Wild and GM Chuck Fletcher seem to have found a way to keep their defense corps together – at least for now. They could still make a trade in search of a high-end offensive talent like Alex Galchenyuk (the Wild were rumored to have been after Jonathan Drouin). A deal like that would be worth considering, but losing Dumba for nothing would have been a disaster. Instead, they can either improve the forward group in a trade or head into next year with a blueline that can compete with the best in the NHL.