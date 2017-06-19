Matt and Judd’s Vegas Golden Knights mock expansion draft

On Wednesday night, the NHL’s newest team the Vegas Golden Knights will announce the players they have selected in the expansion draft. The Knights will likely have worked out trade agreements with other teams who are willing to send Vegas draft picks to keep their unprotected players. But if no trades were made, how would 1500’s Judd Zulgad and Matthew Coller build their rosters? Using TSN’s “Assemble the Knights” tool, the two drafted from teams’ unprotected lists and here’s how their rosters came out:
Team Judd went for mostly young forwards who might have potential down the road like William Carrier from Buffalo, Kerby Rychel of the Leafs and Charles Hudon from Montreal. On defense, he took Minnesota’s Matt Dumba and mixed in veterans like Tobias Enstrom and Marc Methot. Judd went with a proven goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.
Forwards (16)
Josh Anderson, Columbus
Beau Bennett, New Jersey
J.T. Brown, Tampa Bay
William Carrier, Buffalo
Nik Dowd, Los Angeles Kings
Cody Eakin, Dallas
Michael Grabner, New York Rangers
Charles Hudon, Montreal
Peter Holland, Arizona
Dmitrij Jaskin, St. Louis
Jonathan Marchessault, Florida
James Neal, Nashville
Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
Kerby Rychel, Toronto
Jake Skille, Vancouver
Lee Stempniak, Carolina
Defensemen (11)
Brenden Dillon, San Jose
Matt Dumba, Minnesota
Tobias Enstrom, Winnipeg
Brett Kulak, Calgary
Josh Manson, Anaheim
Marc Methot, Ottawa
Colin Miller, Boston
Griffin Reinhart, Edmonton
Nate Schmidt, Washington
Ryan Sproul, Detroit
Trevor van Riemsdyk, Chicago
Goalies (3)
Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh
Michael Neuvirth, Philadelphia
Calvin Pickard, Colorado
Matthew went with far more proven forwards, including James Neal of the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh’s Carl Hagelin, though he did mix in some long-shot young scorers like Beau Bennett and Marko Dano. On the defense, Matthew’s team is stacked with offensive-minded blueliners, including Dumba. In goal, Matthew passed on the biggest name goalie to land three players who have mostly been backups, but save himself cap space and future commitment. He also drafted a few UFAs to make room for possible signings.
Forwards
David Perron, St. Louis
James Neal, Nashville
Lee Stempniak, Carolina
Alex Burrows, Ottawa
Alex Chiasson, Calgary
Carl Hagelin, Pittsburgh
Beau Bennett, New Jersey
Alex Burmistrov, Arizona
William Karlsson, Columbus
Trevor Lewis, Los Angeles
Tim Schaller, Boston
Riley Sheahan, Detroit
Marko Dano, Winnipeg
Dwight King, Montreal
JT Brown, Tampa Bay
Benoit Pouliot, Edmonton
Jayson Megna, Vancouver
Brendan Leipsic, Toronto
Defensemen
Calvin de Haan, New York Islanders
Matt Dumba, Minnesota
Jason Demers, Florida
Sami Vatanen, Anaheim
Nate Schmidt, Washington
Cody Franson, Buffalo
Trevor van Riemsdyk, Chicago
Dan Hamhius, Dallas
David Schlemko, San Jose
Goalies
Michal Neuvirth, Philadelphia
Calvin Pickard, Colorado
Antti Raanta, New York Rangers