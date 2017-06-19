Matt and Judd’s Vegas Golden Knights mock expansion draft

On Wednesday night, the NHL’s newest team the Vegas Golden Knights will announce the players they have selected in the expansion draft. The Knights will likely have worked out trade agreements with other teams who are willing to send Vegas draft picks to keep their unprotected players. But if no trades were made, how would 1500’s Judd Zulgad and Matthew Coller build their rosters? Using TSN’s “Assemble the Knights” tool, the two drafted from teams’ unprotected lists and here’s how their rosters came out:

Judd’s team

Team Judd went for mostly young forwards who might have potential down the road like William Carrier from Buffalo, Kerby Rychel of the Leafs and Charles Hudon from Montreal. On defense, he took Minnesota’s Matt Dumba and mixed in veterans like Tobias Enstrom and Marc Methot. Judd went with a proven goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Forwards (16)

Josh Anderson, Columbus

Beau Bennett, New Jersey

J.T. Brown, Tampa Bay

William Carrier, Buffalo

Nik Dowd, Los Angeles Kings

Cody Eakin, Dallas

Michael Grabner, New York Rangers

Charles Hudon, Montreal

Peter Holland, Arizona

Dmitrij Jaskin, St. Louis

Jonathan Marchessault, Florida

James Neal, Nashville

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

Kerby Rychel, Toronto

Jake Skille, Vancouver

Lee Stempniak, Carolina

Defensemen (11)

Brenden Dillon, San Jose

Matt Dumba, Minnesota

Tobias Enstrom, Winnipeg

Brett Kulak, Calgary

Josh Manson, Anaheim

Marc Methot, Ottawa

Colin Miller, Boston

Griffin Reinhart, Edmonton

Nate Schmidt, Washington

Ryan Sproul, Detroit

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Chicago

Goalies (3)

Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh

Michael Neuvirth, Philadelphia

Calvin Pickard, Colorado

Matt’s team

Matthew went with far more proven forwards, including James Neal of the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh’s Carl Hagelin, though he did mix in some long-shot young scorers like Beau Bennett and Marko Dano. On the defense, Matthew’s team is stacked with offensive-minded blueliners, including Dumba. In goal, Matthew passed on the biggest name goalie to land three players who have mostly been backups, but save himself cap space and future commitment. He also drafted a few UFAs to make room for possible signings.

Forwards

David Perron, St. Louis

James Neal, Nashville

Lee Stempniak, Carolina

Alex Burrows, Ottawa

Alex Chiasson, Calgary

Carl Hagelin, Pittsburgh

Beau Bennett, New Jersey

Alex Burmistrov, Arizona

William Karlsson, Columbus

Trevor Lewis, Los Angeles

Tim Schaller, Boston

Riley Sheahan, Detroit

Marko Dano, Winnipeg

Dwight King, Montreal

JT Brown, Tampa Bay

Benoit Pouliot, Edmonton

Jayson Megna, Vancouver

Brendan Leipsic, Toronto

Defensemen

Calvin de Haan, New York Islanders

Matt Dumba, Minnesota

Jason Demers, Florida

Sami Vatanen, Anaheim

Nate Schmidt, Washington

Cody Franson, Buffalo

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Chicago

Dan Hamhius, Dallas

David Schlemko, San Jose

Goalies

Michal Neuvirth, Philadelphia

Calvin Pickard, Colorado

Antti Raanta, New York Rangers