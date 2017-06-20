LISTEN NOW

Minnesota Wild unveil new sweaters

By 1500 ESPN June 20, 2017 9:42 pm
Apr 14, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; A general view of Xcel Energy Center before the game between the Minnesota Wild and St Louis Blues in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

As part of Adidas taking over NHL jerseys, the Minnesota Wild released their 2017 jerseys on Tuesday night. Have a look:

