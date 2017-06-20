Report: Erik Haula, not Matt Dumba, could be Wild player on the move to Vegas

The Wild might not lose Matt Dumba to Las Vegas in the NHL expansion draft after all.

While the assumption has been that the Golden Knights would select the defenseman from Minnesota in Wednesday’s draft, center Erik Haula could end up being the Wild player on the move.

Bob McKenzie of TSN tweeted Tuesday that Vegas could target Haula, who is a restricted free agent. The Golden Knights have an exclusive window to negotiate with unprotected unrestricted and restricted free agents that will end at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Star Tribune reported that there have been ongoing talks between Vegas general manager George McPhee and Haula’s agent, Jay Grossman, since Sunday. Nothing was completed as of early Tuesday evening.

If Vegas were to come to an agreement with Haula, he would count as the Wild’s lost player in the expansion process. The Wild would not receive the usual compensation a team gets for losing a restricted free agent, but it also would not lose Dumba, defenseman Marco Scandella or center Eric Staal, who were all left unprotected by Minnesota.

Not losing any of these three likely would make Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher a very happy man.

In fact, the Star Tribune made the point that if Vegas signs Haula, Fletcher might be willing to also send them an asset because of McPhee’s willingness to stay away from what the Wild might consider to be a more valuable player.

The 26-year-old Haula, who played college hockey at the University of Minnesota, had a career-high 15 goals last season in 72 games. He made his NHL debut with the Wild in 2013-14, appearing in 46 games, and has played in more than 70 games in each of the past three seasons.

Haula has shown flashes of being a very productive player at times but he also has spent time on the fourth line.

The Wild exposed Dumba in the expansion draft rather than defenseman Jonas Brodin. If Dumba goes to Vegas it could end up being a significant loss because of his ability to generate offense from the blue line. Last season, he had a career-high 11 goals and 34 points in 76 games while averaging 20 minutes, 20 seconds of ice time per game.