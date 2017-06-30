LISTEN NOW

Report: Wild to deal Pominville, Scandella to Buffalo

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler June 30, 2017 10:49 am
Mar 26, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Jason Pominville (29) takes a shot in the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

TSN’s Bob McKenzie is reporting the Minnesota Wild have a trade in place to send defenseman Marco Scandella and Jason Pominville to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forwards Marcus Foligno and Tyler Ennis.

Pominville had a bounce back year in 2016-17, scoring 47 points in 78 games while Scandella averaged 18:20 per game and added 13 points.

In Foligno, the Wild receiver a physical forward who netted 13 goals, 12 of which came at even strength.

Ennis has struggled in Buffalo over the past two seasons after battling concussion issues. He scored just 13 points in 51 games. He has scored as many as 49 in a single season.

