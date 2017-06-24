Staying put: Despite speculation, Wild doesn’t trade Dumba or Scandella at NHL draft

The Wild began this week dealing with the intrigue of which player they might lose to Vegas in the NHL expansion draft, and whether general manager Chuck Fletcher could work a deal to keep defensemen Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella.

Fletcher was able to do just that by getting Vegas to sign restricted free agent Erik Haula and then trading winger and 2014 first-round pick Alex Tuch to the Golden Knights so they wouldn’t pick either of his blue liners.

It was assumed that Fletcher might then turn around and trade either Dumba or Scandella at the NHL draft this weekend in Chicago. Fletcher didn’t have a first- or second-round pick but certainly he would be busy, right?

Nope.

The two-day draft, which began Friday and concluded Saturday, turned into a snooze fest for Wild fans. Fletcher did not make a single trade and the Wild had to wait until the third round to make the first of their six picks.

It’s not that the Wild is desperate to subtract from their blue line, but the feeling was that Scandella might be headed to Montreal or Boston so Fletcher could clear salary-cap room.

The Wild currently has $13.4 million in cap room, according to the website capfriendly.com, and forwards Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter are both restricted free agents. The team currently has 15 potential regulars for 2017-18 signed to contracts and NHL free agency will open at 11 a.m. next Saturday.

Trading Scandella would clear a $4 million salary-cap hit for this coming season from the books. Fletcher told the Star Tribune that even if he doesn’t make a trade that he will be able to re-sign Granlund and Niederreiter and make it work with the salary cap.

“I’m not too worried about that,” he told the paper. “We have some young guys ready to make the team that will carry good cap hits. We need to fill a couple spots probably in free agency, but again, we’re looking more at fourth-line type players. We like our group, the defense is the strength of our team, we’ve got three lines up front that we like.

“Again we might have to look at inventing a fourth line in free agency and through our guys in the American league, so that’ll be a change. Otherwise we can start the year the way we’re at.”

The Wild are coming off a season in which they had a franchise-best 106 points and finished second in the Central Division before being ousted by St. Louis in the first round of the playoffs. It marked the second consecutive season in which Minnesota did not make it past the opening round.