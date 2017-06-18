Wild leave two top defensemen unprotected in expansion draft

The Minnesota Wild could be losing a top defensemen to Vegas.

The Wild – along with the rest of the NHL – announced the group of players they will protect from the Vegas expansion draft. Here is the list:

Goaltender – Devan Dubnyk

Defensemen – Jonas Brodin, Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Suter

Forwards – Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund, Mikko Koivu, Nino Niederreiter, Zach Parise, Jason Pominville and Jason Zucker

That leaves plenty of options for the Golden Knights, including top-four defensemen Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella. Veteran center Eric Staal, who reinvented himself in Minnesota last year, is also unprotected.

The expansion draft will take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Network along with the NHL Awards Show.

According to reports, many teams have been in contact with Vegas about trading draft picks for the right to keep unprotected players. The Wild may explore that option in order to keep one of their two quality defenders.

Vegas must pick one player from each team and select 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.