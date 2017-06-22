Wild reportedly shopping defenseman Marco Scandella

One day after the Minnesota Wild went to great lengths to keep Vegas from using a pick on Matt Dumba or Marco Scandella in the expansion draft, TSN’s Bob McKenzie is reporting that Scandella is on the trade block.

I also believe MIN is leery of moving Dumba this soon into his career, so perhaps Marco Scandella is most likely candidate to move. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 22, 2017

The motivation for the Wild shopping Scandella is likely cap space as the 27-year-old defenseman is set to make $4 million in each of the next three seasons. Minnesota has two major Restricted Free Agents in Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter who coming off career years and are in need of new contracts.

Scandella was the only top Wild blueliner to have a down year under new head coach Bruce Boudreau. He saw drops from last season in average ice time, points, individual even-strength shots per 60 minutes, Goals For Percentage and on-ice shot attempts against per 60.

What type of return could Scandella bring the Wild? Maybe not as much as they would have at a different time. The Wild shouldn’t expect huge return because of a recent flood of defensemen on the trade market caused by the expansion draft. They are also dealing from a position of weakness considering their cap situation.

Listen to Matthew Coller talk with Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad discuss the Wild offseason thus far: