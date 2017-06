The Minnesota Wild announced Friday afternoon they have acquired forward Dante Salituro from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Jordan Schroeder.

The Wild released this description of Salituro’s background:

Schroeder provided effective depth for the Wild last season, scoring 13 points in 37 games. Over the past three seasons, the 5-foot-9 speedster has spent the majority of his time in Iowa, producing 80 points in 100 games in the AHL.