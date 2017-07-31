Nino Niederreiter avoids arbitration, agrees to five-year deal with Wild

Nino Niederreiter won’t have to worry about going through the arbitration process.

The winger signed a five-year, $26.25 million contract with the Wild on Sunday. He had been scheduled to face the team in an arbitration hearing this week. Wild winger Mikael Granlund is still scheduled to go to arbitration on Friday.

Niederreiter, 24, had career highs in points (57), goals (25), assists (32) and plus/minus rating (plus-17) in 2016-17.

“Nino has had a big impact on our club during the last four seasons and we’re very happy to know that will continue in the future,” Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. “He’s grown into his role as one of the offensive leaders of this group and his shot and net-front presence will continue to play a major role in our team’s success. Nino has a great attitude and personality, and we know our fans will be as happy as we are about this news.”

Niederreiter is the only Swiss-born player to ever record at least 20 goals in a single NHL season – a feat he has accomplished each of the past three seasons. He was acquired by the Wild from the Islanders in exchange for Cal Clutterbuck and a third-round selection in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft (Eamon McAdam) on June 30, 2013 and signed a three-year contract with the Wild on Sept. 11, 2014.