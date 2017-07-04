Report: Neiderreiter files for arbitration

Part of the reasoning behind the Minnesota Wild trading defenseman Marco Scandella and winger Jason Pominville was creating cap space to sign Restricted Free Agents Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund.

Both players have until July 5 to file for salary arbitration. According to Michael Russo of the StarTribune is reporting that Niederreiter has taken that path and Granlund’s agent is yet to decide whether to file.

One reason players file for arbitration is that it creates a deadline to get a new contract done. The team and player can negotiate a new deal during the time between the player filing for arbitration and the hearing. According to Russo, the Wild have the option of a one or two-year award in arbitration.

Niederreiter, who has played 80 games or more in every season as a member of the Wild, has produced 173 points in 325 games in Minnesota – doing the vast majority of his damage at even strength. Over the last two years, he has become one of the most dominant puck possession wingers in the NHL, registering Relative Corsi scores of plus-9.0% and plus 7.3% according to Hockey-Reference.