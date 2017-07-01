Report: Wild ink four players to two-way contracts

Michael Russo of the Star Tribune is reporting that the Minnesota Wild have signed four players to two-way contracts: Ryan Murphy, winger Landon Ferraro, center Cal O’Reilly and goalie Niklas Svedberg.

Murphy is a former first-round pick who has struggled to stick in the NHL, playing 151 games and producing 37 points.

Ferraro has been a solid AHL scorer and has played 76 games in the NHL, adding six goals and five assists as a fourth-liner.

O’Reilly, 30, spent the last two years with the Sabres’ organization. Over his career he has scored 16 goals and 49 points in 144 NHL games.

Svedberg will likely compete with Alex Stalock for the backup goalie position. He has played the last two years in the KHL.