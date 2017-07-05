Report: Wild’s Mikael Granlund joins Nino Niederreiter in filing for arbitration

Wild winger Mikael Granlund joined teammate Nino Niederreiter in filing for arbitration before Wednesday’s deadline, according to the Star Tribune.

Granlund and Niederreiter’s agents both can continue negotiations with the Wild. If no agreement is reached, an arbitrator will make a decision after a hearing later this month in Toronto. If either player ends up in arbitration, the Wild will select a one- or two-year award.

One reason players file for arbitration is that it creates a deadline to get a new contract done.

Granlund, 25, led the Wild with 69 points this season, scoring 26 goals and adding 43 assists. He was a plus-23 and scored seven power-play goals.

Niederreiter, who has played 80 games or more in every season as a member of the Wild, has produced 173 points in 325 games in Minnesota – doing the vast majority of his damage at even strength. The right winger had a career-high 25 goals and 32 assists last season and was a plus-17.