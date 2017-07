The Buffalo Sabres produced an excellent video about what Tyler Ennis has gone through over the past two years battling concussions. Watch here:

Tyler Ennis has had an amazing journey back to the ice. Hear from his parents & him in a new #BeyondBlueAndGold, presented by @NewEraCap. pic.twitter.com/DjN9g9l7Le — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 22, 2017