Wild sign defenseman Kyle Quincey to one-year deal

Minnesota Wild GM Chuck Fletcher said Friday that his club was heading into free agency seeking to find a fourth-line center and a depth defenseman. One of those needs has been filled by adding blueliner Kyle Quincey on a one-year, $1.25 million contract.

NEWS: #mnwild has agreed to terms with defenseman Kyle Quincey on a one-year, $1.25 million contract → https://t.co/52R7VcMQF1 pic.twitter.com/aYUud37VrV — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 1, 2017

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound veteran has been in the NHL since 2005-06 and played for Detroit, L.A., Colorado, New Jersey and Columbus. Last season he played 73 games between the Devils and Blue Jackets, totaling 15 points and 17:54 average ice time.

The Wild sent defenseman Marco Scandella to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday and lost Christian Folin to the L.A. Kings in free agency on Saturday.