Wild bring back Cullen, veteran center agrees to one-year, $1 million deal

Matt Cullen will play a 20th NHL season and it will be with the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild announced Wednesday afternoon that the center has agreed to terms on a one-year, $1 million contract, plus $700,000 in potential performance bonuses.

The 40-year-old Cullen had 13 goals and 18 assists in 72 games last season in helping the Pittsburgh Penguins to a second consecutive Stanley Cup. Many believed Cullen would retire after the season but the native of Virginia, Minn., elected to return.

The former Moorhead High School and St. Cloud State star will provide depth at the center position for the Wild.

Cullen will be entering his second go-around with the Wild. He also played for the team for three seasons (2010-11 through 2012-13) before joining Nashville for two seasons and then Pittsburgh. Cullen, who will turn 41 on Nov. 2, had 33 goals and 101 points in 193 games during his first stint with the Wild.

Cullen was a second-round pick of Anaheim in 1996.