Wild, Mikael Granlund agree to terms on three-year, $17.25 million contract

The Wild and restricted free agent Mikael Granlund won’t be heading to arbitration.
Two days after avoiding arbitration by signing winger Nino Niederreiter to a five-year, $26.25 million contract, the Wild and Granlund agreed to a three-year, $17.25 million deal that will have an average annual value of $5.75 million.
Granlund, who moved from center to wing this past season, led the Wild in scoring with 69 points in 81 games in 2016-17. His 26 goals were two behind team-leader Eric Staal and his 43 assists led the club. Granlund’s point total tied for the fourth-most in franchise history.
“People across the league are now surely aware of what our management group has always known: Mikael has a tremendous level of talent and skill. Coupled with his excellent work ethic and tremendous character, we know he’ll play a large role in the future success of our team, and we’re thrilled to have him under contract moving forward.”
Granlund, 25, has 201 points, including 57 goals, in 321 games with the Wild since being selected ninth overall in the 2010 NHL draft. Marcus Foligno, acquired from Buffalo this offseason, is the Wild’s only remaining restricted free agent. The Wild has $4.79 million in remaining salary cap space, according to capfriendly,com.