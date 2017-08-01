Wild, Mikael Granlund agree to terms on three-year, $17.25 million contract

The Wild and restricted free agent Mikael Granlund won’t be heading to arbitration.

Two days after avoiding arbitration by signing winger Nino Niederreiter to a five-year, $26.25 million contract, the Wild and Granlund agreed to a three-year, $17.25 million deal that will have an average annual value of $5.75 million.

Granlund, who moved from center to wing this past season, led the Wild in scoring with 69 points in 81 games in 2016-17. His 26 goals were two behind team-leader Eric Staal and his 43 assists led the club. Granlund’s point total tied for the fourth-most in franchise history.