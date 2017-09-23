Craig Leipold: “Anything short of winning the Stanley Cup would be a disappointment”

ST. PAUL — The Wild are coming off a season in which they finished with a franchise-best 106 points and yet were ousted by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs.

Wild owner Craig Leipold said during the second intermission of the Wild’s 2-1 preseason victory over Colorado on Saturday that he has forgotten about last season. But Leipold also made it clear that he has big expectations for 2017-18.

“Anything short of winning the Stanley Cup right now would be a disappointment,” he said.

Leipold hosted a group of reporters in his suite and answered a variety of questions, including his thoughts on how general manager Chuck Fletcher did in managing the salary cap this offseason, how concerned he is about Zach Parise’s recurring back problems and how he feels about the NHL not participating in the Winter Olympics this February.

Q. What are your expectations for this season?

A. Anything short of winning the Stanley Cup right now would be a disappointment. I think probably 30 other owners would say the same thing, but I think we have a team that can do it. Right now, that’s our goal, that’s our objective. If anybody on the bench doesn’t feel the same way, they’re probably on the wrong bench.

Q. What has changed from last season that makes it more likely or probable it can happen?

A. First of all, I think last year we had the team that could do it as well. There are a lot of things that have to happen to win a Stanley Cup. You’ve got to be healthy, you’ve got to peak at the right time, you’ve got to have some luck come your way. I don’t think we made our own luck last year in the playoffs. I think we ran into a goaltender that played really well (St. Louis’ Jake Allen) and we weren’t able to score at the key times. I think we played really well that round, but it wasn’t meant for us last year. So this year, anything short of winning it all, is something that I think we’ll all be a little disappointed in.

Q. How do you think general manager Chuck Fletcher navigated his way through the salary-cap challenges he faced this offseason?

A. Now that we look back and see what happened and how it all played out, Chuck played it incredibly well. We saved the players that we wanted to save. We signed (Nino) Niederreiter and (Mikael) Granlund for (the) long term. I know the media was saying, ‘Geez, Chuck, there’s no way you’re going to be able to keep both those players.’ Well, he was able to do it. Then there was no way we were going to be able to keep our great defensive corps with the expansion draft and he was able to do it. I think he did the right maneuvering and the right moves at the time to save the core of our team. So we’ve got back our team and I think we made ourselves better. We’ve got some new younger players, we’ve got bigger players, a little tougher. I think this was a really good offseason for Chuck.

Q. Do you think the window is slowly closing on this team or is it wide open?

A. This window for us is wide open. We’ve got some players that are hitting their prime and we’ve got some young guys coming up that they all talk about all the time, the new kids, 19, 20, 21. So that’s still our future, so I think that window is really … it’s not closing. Two years ago, I would have thought maybe it is, but all of a sudden we’ve got four or five young guys that are coming up that will keep that window open.

Q. Are you concerned about Zach Parise’s back acting up again? (Parise has yet to play in a preseason game and just returned to practice.)

A. I’m concerned about every single one of our guys. Whether it’s their back or their ankle or their groin or whatever, their head. But certainly Zach is a guy that we need on our team. We need a healthy Zach Parise because he adds a dimension that we don’t have. He’s a difference-maker and so we want him on our team.

Q. As fun as July 4, 2012 was when you signed Parise and Ryan Suter to matching 13-year, $98 million contracts, if you had known the salary-cap was not going to go up that much year-after-year-year would you have thought differently toward signing them?

A. I would have done the same thing over again. There’s no question. The fact that the cap didn’t go up as much as we thought it would … and the reason for that is really the Canadian dollar. The business of the NHL is fantastic, but the Canadian dollar keeps bringing the cap … it doesn’t grow as fast as we thought it would. But that would have had no impact on us. We wanted those two players, we needed them; it was an opportunity that was presented to us and you’ve got to go for it.”

Q. As a modern NHL owner, how much of it is about emotion and how much of it is about business?

A. It’s about both. This is a business and we employee a lot of people and there’s a lot of dynamics to this business. But clearly if it was only about business, then as an owner you’re in the wrong business. It’s both for me. It’s a passion. I love the game, I love the excitement, I love the players, I love the energy. All that stuff. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to make money, or you’re got to break even and for me breaking even is like fantastic. If we can do that I’m all happy. But right now there is a lot of passion in this business. We talk about quality of life for our citizens. Well, quality of life for my family and for our employees and our players and our fans, quality of life is a team that plays well and gives 110 percent. That’s what we want to continue to see out of this team.

Q. Was that tough to watch Nashville go to the Stanley Cup Finals last season after you previously owned that club and your team got knocked out in the first round?

A. It was a little hard watching the games. My five boys all went down to Nashville and watched the games and they had a ball. They had a lot of memories that they all remember in that arena. Our family still is Predator fans. But that was nine years ago and that’s all part of my history right now.

Q. So you did not go watch a game in Nashville?

A. No, never went.

Q. Were you tempted?

A. Not even tempted. Everybody kept (saying), ‘C’mon, Craig, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go.’ I said, ‘I have absolutely zero interest in going down and watching the games.’ I watched them on TV because they were great games but had no interest in going to Nashville.

Q. Do you think about last season still?

A. I’ve really kind of forgotten about it. I know we had a really good team, we had a really good season. I think at the end of the year we ran out of gas a little early, and I really feel like we got cheated out of the playoffs. I think we should have performed better, but to me it’s just history. It’s all gone. A new season is starting and it’s all about 17-18.

Q. Do you like the fact the Central Division is so competitive?

A. The (teams have) been competitive for the last couple of years. We’re used to that. It should prepare us well for the playoffs. It would be more fun if we were in a division that wasn’t as competitive as this one is but it is what it is and we’re a better team at the end of the year because of it.

Q. The Western Conference is tough

A. Everybody gets better it seems like every year. By the 30th game there probably will be a little bit of a falling out. We’ll figure out who are the wannabes and who are the real deals? I’ve got a lot of confidence in this team and certainly the coaches, and I think we’re going to be one of those teams that are going to show people that we are for real.

Q. Your thoughts on Mikko Koivu getting a two-year contract extension?

A. I love it. It’s done, signed, we’re happy, he’s happy. It happened in such a gentleman’s way. I know it took just a couple of phone calls and Mikko said, ‘Hey, this is what I’m looking for, I’m not asking for too much. Two years is fine.’ We said that that was in our range, two years is good for us. Shake hands and go on. I wish they were all that easy.

Q. Your thoughts about the NHL not going to the Olympic Games this February in South Korea?

A. We’re not going. I don’t think anyone has ever second-guessed that decision. In the last year there have been a lot of rumors that the league was rethinking it, that maybe they’ll go. That is completely untrue. There were never any discussions, quietly or otherwise, about the league changing their mind and going to the (Olympics). We don’t think South Korea adds that much for our game and our brand and we’re not going to shut down our league to do that. China (the Winter Games are scheduled for Beijing in 2022) is going to be a whole different situation and maybe the Olympics in China will be different.

Q. Can you envision a time where you don’t mind sending players back to the Olympics?

A. I do envision that time. I think every year is different. We have to look at what the value of an Olympic exposure does for our brand. As an example, if this were in Vancouver again, I’m sure we’d be going because it just makes a lot of sense. For us to shut down our league and take the risk of our players to go over there, there has to be value for our business for that to happen. We didn’t see the value in South Korea. China is an entirely different situation. We’ve had no discussion about it, and I would think that we would probably look at it with a different set of eyes when that time is right. But right now, we’ve had no discussions on it.