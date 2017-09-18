Staying put: Mikko Koivu agrees to terms on two-year, $11 million extension with Wild

LISTEN NOW

September 18, 2017
Mikko Koivu appears set to finish his NHL career where it began — as a member of the Minnesota Wild.

The veteran center agreed to terms on a two-year, $11 million contract extension on Monday with the Wild that will pay him $6 million in 2018-19 and $5 million in 2019-20. Koivu, 34, was entering the final season of a seven-year, $47.25 million deal that will pay him $5.4 million in 2017-18.

Koivu would have been an unrestricted free agent after this season, but now is under contract for the next three seasons.

The 34-year-old had 18 goals and 58 points with a plus-minus rating of plus-27 in 80 games last season, serving as the Wild’s second-line center. Koivu ranked fifth in the NHL in face off victories (938), sixth in face offs taken (1,699) and 16th in face off win percentage (55.2 percent).

He was a finalist for the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward.

Koivu is atop the Wild’s franchise list in games played, assists, points, shots on goal, power-play points, shorthanded points and multi-point games and is second in goals, shorthanded goals, game-winning goals and plus/minus rating, and third in penalty minutes.

Koivu, who was the sixth pick overall in the 2001 draft by Minnesota and joined the Wild in 2005-06, was named the first full-time team captain in franchise history on Oct. 20, 2009.

