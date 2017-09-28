Zulgad: As season nears and Zach Parise sits, concern about Wild winger grows

The Wild are on the hook to pay Zach Parise $9 million this season as he enters the sixth year of the 13-year, $98 million contract he signed in July 2012.

That is the known. The unknown is how much Parise will be able to play as he battles a back injury that is definitely a cause for concern.

It’s looking more and more as if the winger won’t be ready to go when the Wild open the regular season a week from Thursday in Detroit. The 33-year-old was held off the ice to open training camp and has taken part in only a handful of practices so far, some on a limited basis, and no games.

Given Parise’s history, it would be foolish to believe that everything will be fine.

Parise’s back issues date to January 2016. That’s when he was diagnosed with a herniated disk that was pressing on a nerve. Parise attempted to play through the injury but aggravated it that April when he was tripped by San Jose center Logan Couture.

Parise reportedly experienced tingling in his legs, foot numbness and back pain that was impossible to play through. The issues were bad enough that Parise had to sit out the Wild’s first-round playoff loss against Dallas.

Parise elected not to have surgery and instead attempted to rehab the injury during the offseason a year ago. Parise had what could be described as a frustrating season, finishing with 19 goals and 23 assists in 69 games. That was his lowest point total in a non-lockout season since his rookie year in New Jersey.

Wild officials have been careful when discussing Parise’s latest back injury and no one has confirmed the exact nature of the problem. It’s a logical assumption to believe it’s related to the herniated disk.

“I’m concerned about every single one of our guys,” owner Craig Leipold said last weekend when asked about Parise. “Whether it’s their back or their ankle or their groin. …. But certainly Zach is a guy that we need on our team. We need a healthy Zach Parise because he adds a dimension that we don’t have. He’s a difference maker and so we want him on our team.”

General manager Chuck Fletcher told the Star Tribune this week that the next step will be getting Parise cleared for contact and added that he’d “take 70 or 75 games right now,” from the veteran.

That might be overly optimistic.

The other issue is what Parise can give the Wild when he is able to play. No one will ever question Parise’s work ethic, but the thing that makes him so effective is he combines skill with a willingness to race into corners to put a hit on a defenseman or take abuse in front of the opposing net in order to create chaos.

That is why Parise has scored more than 30 goals six times in his 12-year career. But a 33-year-old with an aching back who throws his body around in order to be at his most effective is going to have a tough time staying in the lineup.

At this point, the Wild would just be happy to see Parise in the lineup. The problem is even when he starts playing in games it’s anyone’s guess how long he will be able to remain active before the back flares up again.