Already shorthanded Wild lose Niederreiter, Coyle and Foligno in victory over Hawks

The Wild entered Thursday night’s game in Chicago shorthanded at forward with wingers Zach Parise and Mikael Granlund both out of the lineup.

That meant Minnesota had 11 forwards.

By the end of the Wild’s 5-2 victory at United Center, that number was down to eight.

Wingers Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle and Marcus Foligno all were forced from the game, and coach Bruce Boudreau said he doesn’t think that Niederreiter and Coyle will be available for the Wild’s home opener on Saturday. Boudreau said he is not sure if Foligno will be available for the game against the Blue Jackets.

Foligno took a right cross to the face near the end of his fight with the Blackhawks’ John Hayden in the second period. Niederreiter and Coyle were injured in the final period, one in which the Wild broke a 1-1 tie by scoring four goals, including two into an empty net.

Coyle appeared to injure his leg blocking a shot. Niederreiter’s injury might be the biggest concern. He got tied up with the Blackhawks’ Tanner Kero going into the corner and appeared to fall awkwardly on his left leg. Niederreiter got up slowly, immediately left the ice and headed to the locker room.

Granlund led the Wild in points last season, while Niederreiter was fourth, Coyle was fifth and Parise was eighth.

The Wild’s salary-cap situation means getting extra forwards up is even more complicated.

Chris Stewart scored two goals and Devan Dubnyk made 36 saves as the Wild earned their first victory of the season and handed Chicago its first regulation loss.