Injured Zach Parise reportedly dealing with that uncomfortable word: Setback

The Wild and their fans hoped they’d see No. 11 skating this weekend, as injured forward Zach Parise was expected to make his season debut.

Unfortunately, those plans might have to be altered.

Parise skated with his teammates to start Monday’s practice, but according to multiple reports, the veteran forward was off the ice after about 20 minutes of skating. Practice went on, but without one of Minnesota’s star players, who is yet to make his 2017-18 debut.

It’s been widely suspected that Parise has some sort of back injury, as Michael Russo of the Athletic reported. But Parise told reporters last week that it’s not his back that’s keeping him off the ice. When asked what the injury is if it isn’t his back, Parise didn’t dislose.

So, it appears that at best the Wild are in something of a holding pattern. It’s never great to miss a first-liner like Parise, but it might be especially painful to Minnesota right now. The Wild are also without Mikael Granlund, Charlie Coyle, Nino Niederreiter and Marcus Foligno (face fracture) — they’ve already had to consider the salary cap when making roster moves this season, with so much salary tied up on the injured list.

It’s not yet clear what the reported “setback” entails, or if it will keep Parise on the shelf for much longer than expected. What we know at this point is that many were expecting to see Parise on the ice for this Friday or Saturday, after he skated in a handful of practice last week. After cutting short his participation in Monday’s practice, though, it’s no sure bet that he’d play this weekend.