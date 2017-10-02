Wild decide to play it smart, will sit Zach Parise for at least first two games of season

Zach Parise did not appear in a preseason game for the Wild because of a back issue that flared up before training camp and now the winger won’t play in at least the first two games of the regular season.

Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters Monday that Parise has “made progress” after suffering a setback two weeks before camp opened but that he isn’t ready yet.

“He’s having a hard time getting over the hump, having a hard time getting to 100 percent,” Fletcher said. “After speaking with the doctors over the weekend, we’re just going to slow him down a bit, pull it back a bit. I think the plan would be all going well (if) he would rejoin the team next Monday when we get back from the first road trip.”

The Wild will open on Thursday in Detroit before traveling to play in Carolina on Saturday. The Wild will then be off until the following Thursday (Oct. 12) when they play in Chicago. Minnesota will play its first home game on Oct. 14 against Columbus.

“The way the schedule sets up we have two games each of the next three weeks, so I think it’s smart to give him the time he needs to get closer to 100 percent and feel better,” Fletcher said. “He’s in great shape, he’s been skating and he feels great.

“We’ve just got to make sure we do the right thing here. It’s a long season and I think after speaking with Zach and the doctors we all agreed that there’s no rush just to play Thursday. … There’s no reason to believe that he won’t get back and be 100 percent again. The key is let’s do the right thing so we can maximize the number of games he plays this year.”

Parise’s back issues date to January 2016. That’s when he was diagnosed with a herniated disk that was pressing on a nerve. Parise attempted to play through the injury but aggravated it that April when he was tripped by San Jose center Logan Couture.

Parise, 33, reportedly experienced tingling in his legs, foot numbness and back pain that was impossible to play through. The issues were bad enough that Parise had to sit out the Wild’s first-round playoff loss against Dallas.

Parise elected not to have surgery and instead attempted to rehab the injury during the offseason a year ago. Parise finished last season with 19 goals and 23 assists in 69 games. That was his lowest point total in a non-lockout season since his rookie year in New Jersey.

Fletcher declined to confirm whether Parise’s current back problems are related to what he dealt with two years ago. “I can’t even remember,” Fletcher said, according to the Pioneer Press.

Parise is entering the sixth season of a 13-year, $98 million contract he signed in 2012.

The Wild also made a couple of roster moves on Monday, sending forward Luke Kunin to Iowa of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Ryan Murphy was placed on waivers and will be shipped to Iowa if he isn’t claimed by another team. Kunin, who played college hockey at Wisconsin, was a first-round pick of the Wild in 2016 and had an impressive training camp.