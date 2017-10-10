Wild’s Mikael Granlund to miss next four games; Zach Parise nearing return?

Already missing injured winger Zach Parise, the Wild will be without winger Mikael Granlund for the next four games because of a groin injury.

Coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters Tuesday that Granlund, the Wild’s leading scorer last season, won’t play Thursday in Chicago or in Saturday’s home opener against Columbus. He also will miss games on Oct. 20 and 21 in Winnipeg and Calgary, respectively.

Granlund played in the Wild’s opener last Thursday in Detroit but did not appear in Saturday’s shootout loss in Carolina.

Parise, who did not play in the preseason, missed the first two games but has returned to practice this week. There has been no date set for his return, and Boudreau made it clear that it will be up to the doctors to tell him when Parise can play.

Parise was believed to have a back injury when training camp started, but the 33-year-old said Monday that the injury keeping him out isn’t a back issue. He provided no other details.

Parise, who is entering the sixth season of a 13-year, $98 million contract he signed with the Wild in 2012, missed the 2016 playoffs because of a back injury. He returned last season but had 19 goals and 23 assists in 69 games, his lowest point total in a non-lockout season since his rookie year with the New Jersey Devils.