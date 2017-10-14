Zulgad: Bruce Boudreau calls loss “embarrassing” as Wild let another one get away

ST. PAUL – Coach Bruce Boudreau could have easily attempted to play the excuse card Saturday night following the Wild’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Xcel Energy Center.

Injuries had left Charlie Coyle (broken leg), Mikael Granlund (groin), Nino Niederreiter (high ankle sprain), Marcus Foligno (facial fracture) and Zach Parise (back?) unavailable, meaning four top six forwards were missing.

But Boudreau had no interest in pointing to injuries when he had just watched other capable veterans play key roles in blowing a 4-2 third period lead. That ineptitude enabled the Blue Jackets to score the final three goals of the game.

“I don’t know what the word I want to use is … but it’s embarrassing,” Boudreau said. “That’s all four games we’ve played so far that we’ve been tied or ahead in the third period and we’ve only got one win to show for it.”

The Blue Jackets rallied to tie the score at 4-4 in the third on even-strength goals by Cam Atkinson at 2 minutes, 39 seconds – Tyler Ennis’ second goal of the game had given Minnesota a two-goal lead at 1:42 – and Josh Anderson on a deflection at 16:23.

The Wild’s top line of Eric Staal, Joel Eriksson Ek and Chris Stewart and top defensive pairing of Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon were on the ice for both goals against. Suter finished the game as a minus-4, Spurgeon a minus-3 and Staal a minus-2.

“It is embarrassing,” Boudreau said. “I don’t understand why (it happened). A lot of it I’ve always believed is self-preparation. It wasn’t what Columbus was doing because I’ve seen Columbus play 10 times better than that.

“The simple plays that you’re supposed to be making, managing the puck that you’re supposed to be doing, turning pucks over. I know we haven’t played a lot of games and all of that stuff but you can make excuses all day long. These guys are professionals. They shouldn’t be doing it.”

Meanwhile, the Wild did get a goal from their just-called up fourth-line of Zack Mitchell, Landon Ferraro and Christoph Bertschy in the second period, when Ferraro’s shot squirted through Sergei Bobrovsky’s pads and sat behind the Columbus goalie. Bobrovsky didn’t realize this and Ferraro drove to the net and shoved the puck into the net before the goalie could recover.

That line helped replace some of the injured veterans and rookie Luke Kunin also arrived from Iowa to play right wing on the third line with veterans Matt Cullen and Daniel Winnik.

“It wasn’t the kids that made all the mistakes,” Boudreau said when asked for his review of the newcomers. “I should have actually played them more. When they stopped playing their fourth line, I sort of stopped playing mine.”

The Wild controlled play to open the 3-on-3 overtime session, but Columbus came down the ice and goalie Devan Dubnyk made a blocker pad save on Artemi Panarin’s shot from the slot.

The puck popped into the air and Alexander Wennberg deflected it with his glove and, at the last second, the shaft of his stick to put it into the net 47 seconds into the extra period. A review showed that Wennberg had gotten his stick on the puck and the goal was called good.

The announced crowd of 19,064 voiced their displeasure, but Boudreau had a far bigger problem with how his team continued to play than he did any calls by the officials. The Wild now is 1-1-2 and their four points put them in the cellar of the Central Division along with the Dallas Stars.

Yes, it’s extremely early in a season that runs 82 games, but Boudreau doesn’t like the patterns he sees developing.

“It’s like (the players say), ‘OK, wait, we’ll get these guys and it’s a long season,’” Boudreau said. “I had that one year in Anaheim and that was with 78 games left. The next thing you know there are 68 games left and then there are 50 games left and then all of a sudden it’s like you can’t get it back. It will be addressed.”

The Wild will have plenty of time to do that. The NHL’s silly early-season schedule has Minnesota on a five-day break before it begins a two-game road trip on Friday in Winnipeg. That will be followed by a game the next night in Calgary. The Wild also had four days between their second and third game of the season.

“We’ll do what we have to do in practice,” Boudreau said. “It’s a mindset (that) we can’t be thinking scoring every time we’re out there. … We have to think defend, especially when you’ve got a lead. It’s been addressed yesterday; it’s been addressed today, about leads in the third period. It’s been addressed every day this week as a matter of fact. Sometimes they’re … what’s the word I’m looking for to be safe? I won’t say anything.”

Boudreau didn’t need to. His message came through loud and clear.