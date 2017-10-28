Zulgad: Devan Dubnyk rewards coach for sticking by him despite rocky start

ST. PAUL – Whether it was the sporadic nature of the early-season schedule, a rash of injuries that took out four key forwards or a general malaise that impacted a few too many key players, the Wild didn’t come close to getting off to the type of start that Bruce Boudreau envisioned.

The Wild coach tried tough love at first, making no attempt to hide his disgust with his team’s play early on. When the Wild opened a six-game home stand on Tuesday with an ugly 1-0 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday to fall to 2-3-2, the expectation was that Boudreau was going to let his team have it.

Only that never happened.

Boudreau did his best to steer clear of criticism in his postgame press conference and then ended Wednesday’s practice with a shootout competition between the forwards and defensemen. “I’ve been pretty hard vocally on them every day that we haven’t had success,” Boudreau said. “If you start doing that, eventually they’re going to tune you out.”

Score one for the softer, kinder and gentler Boudreau.

After responding with a 6-4 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday, the Wild won a second consecutive game for the first time this season with a 2-1 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

“It’s really good,” Boudreau said when asked about his team’s response in the past two games. “(We beat) two really good teams in the Metro Division and I thought Thursday, the start of our game against the Islanders, was great. Then they got a little sloppy once the score starts getting up there. Today, in a low scoring game, I thought we really dug deep and some guys played their best hockey.”

This was true for several members of the Wild, but two of the best games came from veteran center Mikko Koivu and goalie Devan Dubnyk. Koivu’s tip in of Mike Reilly’s slap shot at 9 minutes, 3 seconds of the third period beat Penguins goalie Matt Murray and proved to be the game winner. It was Koivu’s fourth goal of the season and was followed by an emphatic fist pump from the normally sedate Finn.

Koivu logged 20:37 of ice time, was a plus-1 and had a game-high six shots.

“He was really good,” Boudreau said of Koivu. “He takes challenges. He was against (Sidney) Crosby all night long and I thought he did a tremendous job. Last game, he was against (John) Tavares all night long and, again, it gets him going when you challenge him to things like this. He took it as a challenge and he went out and he did a great job.”

But it was Dunbyk’s 29-save performance that probably made Boudreau and the Wild executives watching from high above the happiest. The Penguins took a 1-0 first-period lead on a fluky power-play goal by Evgeni Malkin that beat Dubnyk only after the puck bounced off Minnesota defenseman Kyle Quincey.

“It’s par for the course so far this year,” Dubnyk said of the goal. “It seems like one (goal) a game something strange is happening. It’s just one of those plays. There’s no point in thinking about it twice. Everybody did what they’re supposed to do and the puck found a way in.”

The Wild tied the score on Daniel Winnik’s goal after Murray allowed a juicy rebound on Matt Cullen’s shot less than two minutes later. Dubnyk, meanwhile, stopped 13 shots in the first period and 16 more over the final two.

He entered the game with a 3.38 goals-against average and .896 save percentage, well above the 2.25 goals-against average and .923 save percentage he had in 63 starts and 65 games last season. Dubnyk was making his seventh start of the season. Boudreau said that despite the fact Dubnyk hasn’t been as sharp as usual he did not give thought to sitting him against the Penguins.

“He’s our guy,” Boudreau said. “He did a lot of good things in the last couple of games that he’s played but hasn’t been rewarded. I thought his puck handling last game was the best I’ve ever seen it. He’s our guy and we knew he was getting better and better so in a big game who are you going to go to? You’re going to go to your number one goalie.”

Dubnyk got a little help from the post in the third period when Bryan Rust was fed the puck coming out of the box and nearly gave Pittsburgh the lead. It appeared Dubnyk might have gotten a piece of the shot but he admitted that wasn’t the case.

Dubnyk said that with the Wild now settling into playing on a regular basis, and with his team sitting at 4-3-2, he has begun to feel more locked in.

“I’ve started to feel better for the last few games,” he said. “Obviously, there were a couple of goals last game that weren’t great, but as far as the overall game went, I felt good and just felt like myself tonight. I felt like I was good on my edges and being patient. When you’re presented with a challenge like that team you don’t really have much of a choice. Sometimes that gets you dialed in.”

If the Wild are going to be successful this season, that’s exactly what they will need Dubnyk to be for many months to come.