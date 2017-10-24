Zulgad: GM confident about Zach Parise’s future but knows “there are no guarantees”

ST. PAUL – Chuck Fletcher sounded like a confident man on Tuesday night as he spoke about the back surgery winger Zach Parise had undergone hours earlier.

Fletcher, the Wild’s general manager, said he thought the procedure would “help” Parise’s quality of life, get him back on the ice shortly and downplayed concern about the fact the 33-year-old Parise is only in the sixth season of the 13-year, $98 million contract he signed in 2012.

“He’s been in a lot of pain,” Fletcher said before the Wild played host to the Vancouver Canucks. “I give him credit, he did what he could to avoid surgery, but at the end of the day I think what happened today will allow him to feel better quicker and also give him a real good chance to get back on the ice.”

But if microdisectomy surgery is going to help Parise so much, one has to wonder why he didn’t have it done earlier?

Parise’s back issues date to January 2016. That’s when he was diagnosed with a herniated disk that was pressing on a nerve. Parise attempted to play through the injury but aggravated it that April when he was tripped by San Jose center Logan Couture.

Parise reportedly experienced tingling in his legs, foot numbness and back pain that was impossible to play through. The issues were bad enough that Parise had to sit out the Wild’s first-round playoff loss against Dallas.

Parise elected not to have surgery and instead attempted to rehab the injury during the offseason a year ago. Parise had what could be described as a frustrating season, finishing with 19 goals and 23 assists in 69 games. That was his lowest point total in a non-lockout season since his rookie year in New Jersey.

Parise then suffered a setback before training camp opened this summer and elected to have surgery only after the pain he experienced while attempting to practice became too great. He did not play in any games and now will be out eight-to-10 weeks.

Fletcher said Parise elected to have surgery after consulting with Wild team doctors and some other players who have undergone the procedure.

“I know for him last time we were able to avoid surgery, everything resolved on its own, resolved perfectly, he came back healthy, obviously, hasn’t had any incidents in 14 months,” Fletcher said. “I think this time the pain was acute and he didn’t maybe have the luxury of having the summer.

“At this point, I think it just made sense in a lot of different ways for him just to get this done now. But again, you can’t take surgery lightly, especially surgery in that area of the body. I know he thought long and hard about it, took some time last week to think it through and speak to a lot of specialists, and ultimately I think he feels comfortable with the decision that he made.”

What will be interesting to see will be if Parise is able to play his usual hard-nosed style when he does return. What makes Parise so good is his willingness to go into the corners and camp in front of the net, but that also has led to him taking a pounding during his 12-year career.

“Statistically, the doctors say he’ll be fine, he’ll come back and play,” Fletcher said when asked about any concerns regarding how Parise approaches the game. “You never know, there’s no guarantees, but there’s several other players in the NHL that have had the surgery and played and lots of people in life that have had the surgery. Many of my friends, my wife’s had it, and everyone has been able to get back to normal. There are no guarantees, but we’re pretty confident he’ll be in a good place in a few weeks.”

Fletcher said Parise will require a lot of rest and be able to do some walking in the next two weeks and can then progress to biking. The goal is for him to be skating around the six-week mark. “We’re saying an eight-to-10 week time frame, but every situation is different so probably as we get into it we’ll be able to reevaluate and give you a better time frame,” Fletcher said.

In the meantime, Fletcher isn’t looking to make any deals for a team that doesn’t have much salary-cap room and also is without top-six wingers Charlie Coyle (broken leg) and Nino Niederreiter (high ankle sprain). Right winger Mikael Granlund returned Tuesday night after missing time because of a groin injury.

“There’s nobody out there who is going to be better than Zach Parise,” Fletcher said. “We like our depth, we tried to do our shopping this summer and spend our money this summer on guys like (Daniel) Winnik and (Matt) Cullen, and we had to make moves to be able to fit everybody in. So I think we’re comfortable in the spot we’re at. This is a group we like and it’s a good deep group.”