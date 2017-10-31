Zulgad: Did Wild make a mistake in keeping Matt Dumba?

ST. PAUL – Don’t lose Matt Dumba.

That was the refrain from more than a few of us last spring as the NHL expansion draft approached and it appeared as if the 23-year-old defenseman might be made available to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Chuck Fletcher must have been thinking the same thing, because the Wild general manager worked out a deal with Vegas in which the Golden Knights agreed to select restricted free agent Erik Haula and then acquired prospect Alex Tuch from Minnesota for a conditional draft pick.

Haula had been a productive forward for the Wild and Tuch, a winger, was considered a good prospect. But Dumba, the seventh-overall pick in the 2012 draft, possessed the type of offensive potential from the blue line that no team wants to lose.

On Tuesday night, however, Fletcher couldn’t have been blamed if he was wondering whether he had made a mistake. Dumba had nightmare of a game, turning over the puck numerous times in the second period and then making an ill-advised drop pass from his own blue line for teammate Mikael Granlund early in the third period.

The problem was that Dumba’s pass was too soft and Winnipeg winger Nikolaj Ehlers intercepted it, went around Granlund and then got Alex Stalock to commit before making a move that left the goalie helpless and allowed Ehlers to tuck the puck into the net for a 2-0 Jets lead in what became a 2-1 victory.

The goal came 43 seconds into the period. Dumba skated to the bench, sat down and never put a skate back onto the ice as coach Bruce Boudreau stewed. The other five defensemen who were dressed for the Wild played the remainder of the game.

“(Dumba) just hasn’t been playing that well,” Boudreau said afterward. “He’s a good player, I set the bar pretty high for him, but he hasn’t reached that bar. I just thought that was an inexcusable play and at some point you have to be accountable for your actions.”

If this had been a one-time mistake or one-time poor game for Dumba the reaction might have been different. But the more you watch Dumba, the more it becomes clear he’s a talented player who far too frequently doesn’t apply himself on a nightly basis. The question is why and only he knows the answer.

You want to say that will come with maturity but we’re talking about a player entering his fifth NHL season and with 237 games of regular-season experience. He’s no longer a young guy and the Wild need him to play like a veteran. Right now, he isn’t coming close.

Dumba deserves credit for coming out of the back room where Wild players usually hang out after games and planting himself in the middle of the main locker room ready to face questions from the media about his miscue.

“I made a good play to escape out of the corner, started heading up the ice and saw Granny cutting behind and I just put it too soft,” he said. “I’ve got to put that (pass) harder back there so he can skate onto that and beat that guy. That was my fault. It sucks. I don’t really have much more to say than that. I know that was my fault tonight. I’ve just got to man up and own it and try to move on. It’s frustrating when you let your teammates down like that on a play that I could routinely make. It’s like an interception, like a pick six. A guy runs it back to the house.”

While Dumba gets credit for owning his mistake, he also needs to start playing much better hockey if the Wild are going to achieve the type of success that many expect. The drop pass he made in his own zone was a pick-six type of pass that would have made Trevor Siemian blush.

He has played in all 10 games this season and has three assists and is a plus-3. The question is whether Dumba will spend Thursday night on the ice or in the press box when the Wild play host to Montreal. The latter is a definite possibility, considering far-less-dynamic but far-more-dependable veteran defenseman Kyle Quincey was scratched for Tuesday’s game.

That was to make room for Gustav Olofsson, but Thursday night it could be Dumba who is wearing a suit and tie. In fact, it should be Dumba who is eating popcorn high above the X’s ice surface.

“We can teach and show and do this (stuff), but it’s like a you can lead a horse to water type thing,” Boudreau said. “He’s got to do the stuff … he’s been in this league four years now. He’s just got to do what he does when he’s playing good. I don’t know what else is on his mind, but there are a lot of guys (who need) that self-preparation and he’s one of them. He’s just got to come to the game better prepared.”

It’s one thing to tell Dumba that. It would another to give him 60 minutes of a hockey game to think about it. After what happened Tuesday, Boudreau might be wise to go with option two in order to make sure Dumba gets the message while the season is still young.