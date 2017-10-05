Zulgad: Wild must prove they are worthy of any optimism

Craig Leipold did not hesitate when asked about his expectations for this season. “Anything short of winning the Stanley Cup right now would be a disappointment,” the Wild owner said a few weeks back.

Leipold’s quote echoed the feeling of a fan base that no longer is satisfied with making the playoffs.

The Wild will open the regular season on Thursday night in Detroit having made five consecutive postseason appearances but not having gotten past the second round in that time and having been ousted in the opening round the past two years.

There is no reason to get excited about the Wild right now because we have done it too many times before and been let down.

Last season might have been the biggest disappointment.

The Wild finished with a franchise-record 106 points in Bruce Boudreau’s first season as Minnesota’s coach but ran into a hot goalie in St. Louis’ Jake Allen and won only one game in the first-round series.

So is this the season the Wild finally is able to play into late May?

It’s one thing for Leipold to put the pressure on general manager Chuck Fletcher and Boudreau to make a deep playoff run, but it’s another to actually think that’s realistic.

There are cases to be made on both sides.

The first is that the Wild’s once young group of up-and-coming players is now at an age where they should be counted on to make nightly contributions.

Forwards Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund, Jason Zucker and Nino Niederreiter are 25. Defenesmen Jonas Brodin is 24 and Matt Dumba is 23.

Mistakes or lack of contributions from these six can no longer be written off as learning experiences. Granlund and Niederreiter were rewarded with contract extensions this offseason by the already salary cap-strapped Wild, meaning the pressure is on to produce.

The second case is that the Wild were not able to improve the roster enough because of the fact the salary cap increase has been so small year-and-year and adding 40-year-old center Matt Cullen isn’t going to be enough to truly change things.

Center Eric Staal had a nice bounce back season in his first year with Wild, but he’s 32 and there has to be some concern about whether he will be able to continue in the first-line role he had in 2016-17. Center Mikko Koivu recently got a contract extension but he is 34. The Wild just signed Daniel Winnik to a contract but he’s 32.

Then there is the most concerning thing for a team in the extremely competitive Central Division.

That would be the status of winger Zach Parise, who is entering the sixth season of a 13-year, $98 million contract signed in July 2012. Parise missed much of training camp and did not play in the preseason because of a back injury. He will miss at least the first two games of the season and maybe longer.

Fletcher and Boudreau have disclosed little information about what is wrong with Parise’s back, but it’s logical to assume the problem is related to the herniated disks he suffered in January 2016. Parise ended up missing the playoffs that season while reportedly experiencing tingling in his legs, foot numbness and back pain that made it impossible for him to get on the ice.

Parise returned last season but finished with 19 goals and 23 assists in 69 games. That was his lowest point total in a non-lockout season since his rookie year in New Jersey.

Even when Parise does return, the question will become how long can the 33-year-old stay in the lineup? Parise has been so good for so long in part because he is willing to go into the corners and take a pounding in front of the net. That’s not exactly the recipe for avoiding more back troubles.

It’s not only going to be difficult to replace Parise, but it was impossible to bring in any real help during the offseason because he and defenseman Ryan Suter, who has an identical contract, are eating up such a large portion of the salary cap.

Suter, 32, remains one of the NHL’s best defensemen and is capable of playing 25-plus minutes a game. That shouldn’t change.

What does need to change is how much goalie Devan Dubnyk is asked to play. Dubnyk started 63 games last season and appeared in 65. He was an MVP candidate through the first half of the season, but wore down as the schedule became more compacted in March.

The Wild need to be able to keep Dubnyk fresh and have to be hoping backup goalie Alex Stalock can be counted upon more than Darcy Kuemper was last season.

The issue the Wild have is that no amount of regular-season success is going to be good enough for their owner or fans. The only satisfaction will come if this team is playing deep into the spring.