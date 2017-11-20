Charlie Coyle returns to Wild lineup after 16-game absence

ST. PAUL – The Wild got a pre-Thanksgiving lift on Monday night with the return of winger Charlie Coyle.

Coyle broke his right fibula on Oct. 12 at Chicago and it was expected he would miss six-to-eight weeks. He ended up missing 16 games and returned a bit on the early side. Coyle’s presence stands to help a Wild offense that had more than three goals in a game only once in its past eight games.

Coyle is a top six forward, but coach Bruce Boudreau eased him back in by putting him on the fourth line with center Matt Cullen and left wing Tyler Ennis.

Coyle replaced Chris Stewart, who was scratched after taking penalty that angered Boudreau in a 3-1 loss on Saturday at Washington. Stewart got off to a hot start, scoring six goals in his first six games, but had no goals in his past 13 games.

The Wild’s urgency to get Coyle back in the lineup was evident given that he had not taken part in a full practice with the team. Coyle was on the ice for the Wild’s morning skate on Monday, leading to speculation that he would play against the visiting New Jersey Devils.

The Wild activated Coyle from long-term injured reserve on Monday afternoon and moved Zach Parise (back surgery) to that list. Coyle had no goals and two assists in three games before suffering his injury.