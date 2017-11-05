Look out Wild! Central Division foe stocks up in blockbuster trade

The Nashville Predators were good enough to represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Final last year. On Sunday, they got better.

The Predators acquired center Kyle Turris in a three-team trade involving the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators. Nashville signed him to a six-year, $36 million contract as part of the deal.

Turris, 29, has nine points in 11 games so far this season. He’s been a consistent two-way center since he was dealt to the Senators in 2013, producing 245 points in 358 games during that time span.

Turris solves a shortcoming up front for the Preds. Colton Sissons has been playing the No. 2 center role since Nick Bonino suffer a lower-body injury on October 14. With Turris in place, Bonino will move to the No. 3 center, a position he played on the Cup-winning Penguins,

The Minnesota Wild will be battling the Predators for position in the Central Division. The Wild are currently in last place in the division with 12 points in 12 games. The Preds sit in sixth place, four points up.

Nashville gave up defenseman Samuel Girard, forward Vladislav Kamenev, and a second-round pick, which were sent from Ottawa to Colorado in the deal.

The Senators grabbed star center Matt Duchene, which could weaken the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs have gotten off to a solid start with 16 standings points in 13 games (third place).