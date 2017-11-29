Wild jettison defenseman Kyle Quincey; Zach Parise returns to ice for first time following surgery

The Wild’s defensive woes the past two games cost at least one player his job on Wednesday.

Veteran defenseman Kyle Quincey was waived two days after being a minus-3 and accumulating 16 penalty minutes in a 7-2 loss at Winnipeg. The Wild has given up 13 goals in its past two games, including six in a loss on Saturday in St. Louis.

Quincey will spend 24 hours on waivers and can be reassigned if he’s not claimed.

The move stands to put even more pressure on young defensemen Gustav Olofsson and Mike Reilly, especially since Jared Spurgeon will miss Thursday’s game because of a groin injury. Spurgeon, who usually plays on the Wild top defensive pair with Ryan Suter, also was not on the ice for Monday’s loss. Defenseman Ryan Murphy, a first-round pick by Carolina in 2011, was called up from Iowa before that game and remains with the Wild.

Quincey was signed to a one-year, $1.25 million contract this offseason and was expected to provide stability on the Wild’s bottom defensive pairing. His presence often has made Olofsson or Reilly a healthy scratch, and the fact Quincey failed to establish himself as a reliable player helped lead to his departure. The 32-year-old had three assists in 18 games.

While general manager Chuck Fletcher and coach Bruce Boudreau both spun this move as an opportunity to consistently play Olofsson and Reilly, it will be interesting to see if that happens given their struggles at different times this season.

The Wild might have another option. The St. Louis Blues placed defenseman Nate Prosser on waivers on Wednesday. Prosser, a native of Elk River, Minn., spent his first eight seasons with the Wild before joining the Blues this offseason but could be headed back to Minnesota.

The Wild did get some potentially good news Wednesday as winger Zach Parise skated by himself before the team’s practice at St. Thomas Ice Arena. Parise had back surgery on Oct. 24 to remove a herniated disk.

It remains uncertain when Parise might be able to return to practice or game action. It has been five weeks since the procedure and the initial timetable for him to be back on the ice was eight weeks.

“You never know how it’s going to be the first time on the ice for a little while,” Parise told the Wild’s website. “But it was almost as if everything kind of came back there at the end of the skate. Everything felt pretty smooth and most importantly, nothing hurt. So it was a really good day, a really good sign, and kind of keep progressing, get a little more advanced tomorrow and the following day and go from there.”