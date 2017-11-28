Zulgad: Bruce Boudreau has reason to be blue about Wild’s current state

The question isn’t whether Mike Yeo is laughing, rather it is how hard is he laughing?

Yeo was dismissed as the Wild’s coach in February 2016 by his good buddy, general manager Chuck Fletcher, after four-plus seasons behind the bench. The Wild was in the midst of yet another midseason meltdown, and Fletcher thought he had no choice but to go in a different direction when it came to finding a coach who could properly motivate this group of underachievers.

That man was supposed to be Bruce Boudreau, whom the Wild pounced on after he was fired in Anaheim following one-too-many Game 7 playoff losses. Boudreau came aboard in May 2016, agreeing to terms on a four-year contract that reportedly would pay him nearly $3 million a year.

This seemed to be the exact hire the Wild needed. Fletcher had hired Yeo, just as he had Todd Richards, with no previous head coaching experience in the NHL. Boudreau had four first-place finishes in Washington before being fired in his fifth season. He immediately was hired by the Ducks and won four more division titles before being dismissed.

The perception of the Wild was that of a temperamental group that far too often ran roughshod over poor Yeosie and a group of youngsters who were expected to be the future. The thought upon Boudreau’s hiring was that he would lay down the law.

The early results were positive as the Wild had a franchise-best 106 points in 2016-17 and finished in second place in the Central Division.

Howver, eighteen months later you have to wonder if Boudreau regrets his decision to sign on the dotted line. Yeo is now head coach of the St. Louis Blues, who eliminated the Wild in the five games in the opening round of the playoffs last season and entered Tuesday with an NHL-leading 35 points.

The Blues’ latest victory was a 6-3 win over the Wild on Saturday in St. Louis. Minnesota was so upset with that loss that it rebounded with a dreadful and embarrassing 7-2 loss on Monday in Winnipeg.

The Wild were 6-1-1 in their past eight games entering Saturday. That stretch is long forgotten. So are the three consecutive shutouts recorded by Devan Dubnyk. Since Dubnyk blanked Montreal and then Philadelphia in back-to-back games, the Wild have given up 30 goals in seven games.

Dubnyk struggled early in the season, rebounded to play well and now is struggling again. Backup Alex Stalock was given no chance with the defensive play in front of him against the Jets.

Boudreau looked like a coach searching for answers on Monday night. He declined the opportunity to make excuses for his team, but did mention a lack of practice time of late. Of course, when the Wild got off to a poor start, Boudreau and his players talked about having too much time between games.

That’s the problem with the Wild. It’s always something. No drama is too small. All are embraced.

There also is no one coming to save the day. Zach Parise is expected to return at some point this winter from back surgery, but counting on the winger to turn around things seems silly given the severity of his injury and the fact the Wild never made a deep playoff run when he was healthy.

Winger Jason Zucker (13 goals in 24 games) and Nino Niederreiter (nine goals in 18 games) are having very nice years, but after that this largely has been a disappointing collection.

Fletcher went to great measures to get Vegas to take left wing Erik Haula in the expansion draft, even dealing prospect Alex Tuch to the Golden Knights, so the Wild could keep offensive-minded defenseman Matthew Dumba. Haula will return to Xcel Energy Center on Thursday with seven goals and six assists in 18 games. Tuch, a right wing, has five goals and five assists in the same number of games.

Dumba has one goal and nine assists in 24 games, along with numerous mistakes that have given Boudreau cause to wonder how a fourth-year defenseman has yet to mature as a player.

The defense has been weakened by the offseason trade of Marco Scandella to Buffalo. The deal, which also sent Jason Pominville to the Sabres, brought back wingers Tyler Ennis (four goals, three assists in 24 games) and Marcus Foligno (three goals, six assists in 23 games). Ideally, both look like bottom six forwards and little more.

Making it worse, is the Wild have been reduced to having three mostly reliable defensemen (Ryan Suter, Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin). Dumba should be the fourth but too often he makes mistakes that make him a liability.

The problems don’t end there.

Center Mikko Koivu, 34, has been distributing the puck (11 assists) but hasn’t scored a goal in 15 games. Matt Cullen, 41, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, has only one goal in 24 games and is a minus-9. Veteran defenseman Kyle Quincey, who was signed this offseason to provide depth, is a minus-4 over the past two games with 18 penalty minutes and could be a healthy scratch on Thursday.

There are many who are questioning whether the Wild are a playoff team. Those of us who have been around this team for an extended period know better than to assume the answer is no. We have seen the Wild paint themselves into a corner only to make a mad dash to qualify for the postseason.

Of course, those teams also have fallen well short once in the playoffs because they are exhausted from having to make that run. When Boudreau replaced Yeo, many assumed those days were gone.

We’re now finding out maybe the coach wasn’t the problem.