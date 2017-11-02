Zulgad: Message received: Matt Dumba rebounds from awful night by keeping it simple

ST. PAUL –Bruce Boudreau considered scratching Matt Dumba for Thursday’s game against Montreal after the defenseman’s lackluster performance on Tuesday got him benched for the final 19 minutes, 17 seconds of the third period in a loss to Winnipeg.

Ultimately, the Wild coach decided against having Dumba watch the game from the press box. Dumba rewarded his coach by getting assists on the Wild’s second and third goals of the game, and putting together a solid effort, in a 6-3 victory over the Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center.

“I thought that was his best game of the year,” said Boudreau, who admitted two days earlier that he wasn’t pleased with Dumba’s play this season. “He shot the puck, he played a simple game and when he plays a simple game his skills come through.”

Boudreau decided against scratching Dumba after the two had a chat. It was clear the message centered around Dumba simplifying his game. For one night, that’s what he did.

“You’ve got to start with simplicity and making little plays and then it just carries on from there,” Dumba said. “I know I’m a good player and I can make special plays when it needs to happen, but I can’t be doing that, or trying to do that, or force it every time.”

In addition to his two assists, Dumba also had two shots on goal, two hits and blocked two shots. The Wild’s second goal initially was credited to Nino Niederreiter, then given to Dumba and then changed back to Niederreiter after the game.

The goal came at 4:56 of the first period – 10 seconds after Matt Cullen had given the Wild a 1-0 lead with his first goal of the season – and was the result of Dumba stopping goalie Carey Price’s clearing attempt at the right point before putting it on net. Niederreiter’s deflection then beat Price.

Boudreau sat Dumba on Tuesday for attempting a drop pass to Mikael Granlund as he exited his own zone. It was picked off by Winnipeg winger Nikolaj Ehlers and eventually tucked past goalie Alex Stalock. Dumba likely wouldn’t have been benched if he hadn’t also had a terrible second period.

The suggestion from here was that Dumba should have sat for a game. We’re talking about a 23-year-old, who was the seventh-overall pick in the 2012 draft and is nearing 250 games of NHL experience. This wasn’t simply a bad night, it was a careless performance.

Dumba had all day Wednesday to think about that.

“It’s tough but I think everyone at some point in their life wishes they could go back in that time machine but you can’t,” he said. “So it’s like, just put that behind you and move forward. All I could focus on was tonight and being prepared for that. I felt like I did a good job of that. I want to carry that into Saturday and into the road games, too.”

Boudreau, for one, felt his conversation with Dumba was enough to get his message across.

“He said he needs me and needs me to play the minutes I’m capable of,” Dumba said when asked about the message that was passed along. “After (Thursday’s) game he said, ‘That’s my Matty.’ That’s the Matty he knows that can play. I’ve got to give the boys more of that.”

Said Boudreau: “We can’t go anywhere without him being really good. He’s one of our top four defensemen and we need our top four defensemen to perform every night. I thought he had more to give and he did. He was great tonight. I’m the first one to tell him he did a great job.”

Dumba, though, must realize that Thursday was only the start for his redemption tour