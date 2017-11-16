Zulgad: Wild turn off night into a third-period rally to remember

ST. PAUL – The Wild spent a good portion of Thursday night’s game against Nashville at Xcel Energy Center looking as if they had little interest in extending their winning streak to four.

Ryan Johansen’s goal only 49 seconds into the game ended Devan Dubnyk’s franchise-record shutout streak at 195 minutes, 54 seconds. Defensemen Gustav Olofsson and Jonas Brodin felt obliged to take penalties after bad turnovers in their own zone later in the period.

Down 2-0, Jason Zucker’s turnover at his own blue line resulted in Mattias’ Ekholm’s shorthanded goal at 12:47 of the second period.

And after Matthew Dumba and Nino Niederreiter scored late in the second period to pull Minnesota within a goal, the Wild opened the third with another awful miscue in their own zone (this time on Niederreiter’s attempted pass for Eric Staal) leading to Viktor Arvidsson’s goal at 57 seconds to give the Predators a 4-2 lead.

That was one mistake too many, right? Nope.

Jared Spurgeon’s shot deflected off Ryan Suter’s backside and past Predators goalie Pekka Rinne to make it 4-3 at 13:04; Eric Staal’s power-play goal from the side of the net made it 4-4 at 15:01; and then Zucker took Mikko Koivu’s pass out front, spun around to his backhand and let go with a shot that beat Rinne at 17:05 for the winner. Spurgeon added an empty-netter at 18:53 for a 6-4 victory.

That gave the Wild an NHL-leading 30 third-period goals and eight empty netters this season. Dubnyk faced only four shots in the third period and said he did not see one in the last 15 minutes.

But in a game with so many careless turnovers and with Bruce Boudreau benching both of his struggling power-play units for the remainder of the man advantage after Nashville’s shorthanded goal, how did the Wild coach feel afterward?

He was presented with the following choices: Pleased, miffed or both?

“Well, I’m happy we won, but I’m not happy that we didn’t play 60 minutes,” Boudreau said. “So there’s the good and the bad that you take out of this. The fact that you can come back in the third period and it shows that you can come back. When you play with emotion you can come back. I hope this is a little bit of a believer, makes them believe a little bit, which will be good.”

The Wild’s resilience was impressive – the Predators were in the Stanley Cup Finals last season and brought a five-game winning streak to the X – but Boudreau and his players also had to know they were extremely fortunate that their Central Division rival didn’t put their foot on the Wild’s throat much earlier in the game.

“I think it proves in sports that you have to play with emotion,” Boudreau said of what lesson was learned. “The last 25 minutes we were emotionally into it and it’s amazing what emotion does. The first 35 minutes we weren’t and it showed. Even after they scored the fourth goal, for the next eight to 10 minutes it was like, ‘ahhhh.’ Then we scored a goal and everything was going again.”

The score could have been tied entering the third period. Dumba’s first goal of the season came on a shot from the blue line at 16:16 of the second period and was followed by what appeared to be a goal by Niederreiter 42 seconds later. Video review, however, determined he had batted the puck into the net with his hand. At 19:21, Niederreiter scored on the power play off a nice setup from Granlund to make it 3-2.

That was after Boudreau decided to put the struggling power-play units back on the ice. The Wild entered Thursday in a 2-for-34 drought with the man advantage, but ended up with two power-play goals against the Predators.

“I’ve learned before just from experience that you can’t keep throwing the same group out if they’re not going to have some success,” Boudreau said when asked about benching members of the regular power play. “Sometimes you throw somebody else out and it gets (the regulars) really mad at you and then they go out and play. It happened way more (when Boudreau was coaching) in Anaheim than it did here but it woke the power play up and they got two goals.”

Far more importantly, the Wild also got two points that they had no business taking home as the winning streak reached four.

So what changed?

“I think everything changed,” said Zucker, who leads the NHL with eight third-period goals. “That was arguably one of the worst starts we’ve had this year. We didn’t play our game, we weren’t doing the right things, we were being a little too fancy and turning pucks over and they capitalized on a lot of them. We had to change our game back to what we wanted it to be. When we started doing that, Dumba scored that goal that was huge for us, gave us a little bit more life on the bench and we started rolling from there.”