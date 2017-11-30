Zulgad: Wild need to do what’s best for team, even if Ryan Suter doesn’t like it

ST. PAUL – Bruce Boudreau provided some bad news following the Wild’s 4-2 victory over Vegas on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center, announcing that defenseman Jared Spurgeon isn’t expected to make the team’s upcoming West Coast trip and thus will miss at least two weeks.

A groin injury initially sidelined Spurgeon for Monday’s loss in Winnipeg. He did not play Thursday, will miss Saturday’s game against St. Louis at the X and then the upcoming road games against the Kings (Dec. 5), Ducks (Dec. 8) and Sharks (Dec. 10).

Spurgeon’s injury, however, has shown Boudreau one thing. When the Wild’s second-best defenseman does return, he should no longer be paired with Ryan Suter.

Suter, one of two 13-year, $98 million-men on the Wild roster, evidently prefers to play alongside Spurgeon. This is no surprise. Spurgeon might be only 5-9 and 176 pounds (dripping wet), but he’s a dynamic player who has proven to be one of the most underrated defensemen in the NHL. He has three goals and his 15 points tied him for third on the team in scoring entering Thursday.

Who wouldn’t want to be paired with a player like Spurgeon?

Boudreau likely will have the not-very-fun assignment of telling Suter that for the betterment of the Wild he now will be skating with a different partner. A player who might not be as dynamic as Spurgeon but is made better because Suter is playing alongside him. Spurgeon also has the ability to make a lesser player a better one.

On Thursday, that player was Matt Dumba. Suter and Dumba have been paired before and were together in training camp before Suter was given the opportunity to play with Spurgeon.

Dumba has spent much of this season struggling to find his game. He has made numerous silly mistakes, some that have proven to be very costly. Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher worked hard this offseason to make sure the Golden Knights did not claim Dumba in the expansion draft, going so far as to get Vegas to claim center Erik Haula by also trading them a very good prospect in right winger Alex Tuch. Haula returned to the X on Thursday with seven goals and Tuch had five.

Fletcher made the moves because Dumba has the type of offensive ability from the blue line that team’s covet. But Dumba entered Thursday with only one goal and nine assists in 24 games.

On Thursday, Dumba and Suter combined for nine shots, including a season-high six for Dumba, and Dumba had four more shot attempts that were blocked. He also was credited with two hits and two blocked shots.

“I thought they were good tonight,” Boudreau said of the Dumba-Suter combination. “If you look, I think Matt had seven or eight shots, which is more than any defenseman has had on our team this year. I think if you look we had something like 18 (actually 17) shots from the back end, which is an awful lot for us. When you do that and you shoot it, you get opportunities in front of the net.”

Dumba and Suter were on the ice for Vegas’ two third-period goals that gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead, but that was in part because they led Wild defensemen in ice time. Suter, no stranger to huge minutes, played 27 minutes, 3 seconds and Dumba played 26:36. Dumba’s season average has been 20:50 this season.

Dumba ended up assisting on Eric Staal’s game-winning goal as the Wild rallied to take a 3-2 lead at 12:05 of the third.

“He’s a great player,” Dumba said of Suter. “He’s always going to be there for me. I guess that does give me that freedom but (Jonas Brodin did) the same thing. It just happened to be maybe the matchup tonight versus some of their forwards. It was good that we were getting lots of looks and lots of shots on net.”

Dumba was being kind because he didn’t want to insult any of his other defensive partners. Dumba looked more confident than he has all season on Thursday. Playing Suter and Spurgeon together makes little sense, when if you break them up both can stabilize another defensive pairing.

In the Wild’s embarrassing 7-2 loss on Monday in Winnipeg, a defeat that meant the team had given up 13 goals in back-to-back games, Suter was paired with Brodin. This was questionable because it meant, again, your two best defensemen were together and created two units that weren’t as stable as they should have been. Brodin and Suter also are both left-handed shots. Dumba is right-handed shot so playing him with Suter makes more sense.

So does Boudreau agree that breaking up Suter and Spurgeon is the logical way to go?

“I think it’s too early to tell,” he said. “We’ll have to wait and see.”

Of course, Boudreau will have no choice in the short term. The Wild claimed Nate Prosser off waivers from St. Louis on Thursday, returning the defenseman to the organization for a third stint.

Prosser did not play against Vegas, as Boudreau used Suter and Dumba; Gustav Olofsson and Mike Reilly; and Brodin and Ryan Murphy.

“We need a seventh (defenseman) for sure,” Boudreau said when asked about claiming Prosser. “We can’t go to the West Coast with six (defensemen). If we don’t make that move and somebody gets hurt tonight we are going, ‘Now, what do we do?’

“It’s easy because Pross is a guy we all know and we know his capabilities, we know his liabilities. But we know that he’s going to come in and fit in with the group. I don’t think sometimes teams are taking into account how much good fits really mean.”