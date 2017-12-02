Change for the better: Wild coach rewarded for willingness to use speedy players in overtime

ST. PAUL – Who says Bruce Boudreau isn’t willing to listen to advice?

It might have taken some time, but thanks to the Wild’s analytics department the coach has changed his philosophy on how he uses his personnel in overtime. It paid off Saturday night with a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center.

The game was decided when Matt Dumba flipped a feed from Charlie Coyle over Blues goalie Jake Allen at 39 seconds of the extra session. It was the Wild’s first victory in overtime this season – they had lost to Columbus and New Jersey on home ice – and their first OT win since Feb. 27 of last season against the Los Angeles Kings.

The goal was created by something the Wild previously lacked in the 3-on-3 format: Speed.

Coyle, Dumba and defenseman Jonas Brodin started the overtime and gave up the first chance to the Blues. Alex Pietrangelo’s shot was kicked out by Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk and Dumba gathered the puck and flew down the right side. “Matt looked like he was shot out of a cannon,” Boudreau said.

Dumba went one-on-one against a Blues defenseman with Coyle on his left wing side and Pietrangelo trying to get back into the play. Dumba passed to Coyle. Coyle took the puck on his backhand, drove to the net and tried to get a shot off.

“I just tried to turn the corner, get as much speed as I could, create an odd-man rush,” Coyle said. “I tried to shoot, it went on his stick. I don’t know if it got to the net, he got the rebound or what but good play by him.”

Dumba, who arrived just ahead of Vladimir Tarasenko, scored his third career overtime goal as he picked up the loose puck.

“I just knew there was going to be ice in front of me,” said Dumba, who played a second strong game in which he was paired with Ryan Suter in regulation. “I told (Brodin) from the get go, I was going to get going up ice and taking those chances. It just worked out that Charlie was coming with me. I was able to get it to him. After that it was kind of a blur.”

That’s the exact point. Three-on-three overtime is supposed to be a blur. That’s why it made little sense when the Wild would start players like Mikko Koivu and Suter.

They are reliable veteran players who are anything but blurs when they skate. The Wild’s last overtime loss, which came Nov. 20 against the Devils, featured Koivu and Suter staying on the ice for too long and the speedy Jason Zucker eventually getting caught in what amounted to a defensive breakdown. Zucker’s mistake, given his speed, could be forgiven. But Koivu and Suter remaining on the ice too long was almost was baffling as the two starting the extra period.

Three-on-three overtime is literally a race to try to win the game.

The Wild did that on Saturday and Boudreau acknowledged that mixing in his younger guys to start was no accident. The Wild’s last overtime game, which ended with a shutout victory over Colorado, featured a shift in how Boudreau used his players.

“I think it’s important, I’m finding it’s important,” Boudreau said of getting more speed on the ice early in overtime. “Quite frankly, we went to the analytics department and they gave us results of other stuff. So this is why we changed it, so kudos to them.”

What was the other stuff? “Speed, pairings, defense versus forwards. Stuff like that,” Boudreau said.

There’s an argument to be made that Boudreau actually should go with one defenseman to start, probably Dumba, and allow Coyle and Zucker or Coyle and Granlund to try to get as many chances as quickly as possible, while relying on Dubynk to make any necessary saves.

That could be the next step. For now, Boudreau’s willingness to make an overtime adjustment paid off with the Wild getting two points against one of the NHL’s top teams and a division rival.