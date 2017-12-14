Devan Dubnyk sidelined week-to-week; Alex Stalock to take over starting job

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk will be sidelined week-to-week because of a lower-body injury suffered Tuesday in a shootout victory over Calgary at Xcel Energy Center.

Alex Stalock will take over as the Wild’s starting goalie and be backed up by Steve Michalek, who was called up from Iowa of the American Hockey League. Stalock will start Thursday as the Wild plays host to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dubnyk was injured in the first period against the Flames and underwent an MRI on Wednesday.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters that Dubnyk will travel with the Wild on their four-game trip that begins Sunday in Chicago. The Wild will conclude their homestand on Saturday afternoon against Edmonton.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon (groin strain) and winger Zach Parise (back) also reportedly will go on the road trip with the team. Parise has not played this season and underwent back surgery in October.