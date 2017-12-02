Luck of the draw: A new NHL rule could have ended up leaving the Wild very blue

ST. PAUL – The Wild were able to beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Saturday in overtime at the Xcel Energy Center, but a potential mistake made by linesman Kory Nagy could have proven to be extremely costly to a team that needs every point it can get.

With the score tied 1-1 in the third period, Nagy tossed Wild center Eric Staal from the faceoff circle in the Blues zone. Marcus Foligno replaced Staal and also was thrown out by Nagy.

Under a new NHL rule this season that meant the Wild had to be assessed a face-off violation penalty because two centers had been kicked out. That was done when referee Kelly Sutherland quickly came in to hand out the infraction. The problem was Nagy seemed surprised by this, as if he didn’t realize what he had done.

“Quite honestly, I don’t think that linesman knew it was a penalty,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. “From his reaction, I don’t know if he thought this was just the first guy he was kicking out or if he had kicked both guys out before. I don’t know. But his reaction definitely looked to me like, ‘Oh my God, what have I done?’ type of thing. … That’s what it looked like and I’m just going by his reaction.”

That isn’t exactly a comforting feeling, realizing the linesman might have lost track of how many players he had kicked out of the faceoff circle. The NHL put the rule in because it’s tired of centers trying to cheat in the circle. It was only the second time this season the Wild have been called for the two-minute penalty.

Boudreau ended up in a yelling match with Sutherland shortly after the call but he wasn’t willing to speculate about just how detrimental it could be down the road, in the playoffs. for instance, if a linesman makes this type of call. Especially, if he didn’t intend for his decision to end up with a player in the penalty box.

“I’m not going to project importance of whether he knew or didn’t know,” Boudreau said. “This is what my reaction was to the way he reacted, and I’m sure if that was what he thought then he’d never do that again.”

Staal also got into a heated exchange with an official once he was back on the bench. However, the veteran had calmed down quite a bit afterward. It didn’t hurt the Wild killed off the penalty.

“In a 1-1 game, with how grindy and tight it is, I didn’t like it because I felt like their guy, having his stick across the dot, initiating that movement, it’s how you see it,” Staal said. I thought a lot of the night they were getting that advantage with the movement before we were set. I don’t think, to be honest, (the linesman) realized that it was the second time. Once he realized that, he didn’t have any choice but to call it.”

So do centers have a better idea these days of what will get them tossed by a linesman? This was a point of emphasis during the preseason so that should be the case.

“It’s game-to-game to be honest,” Staal said. “They are trying to do their best to make it as equal every game but every linesman is different. They drop the puck at a different pace, so you have to adjust every game. There are a lot of intricacies that go into faceoffs.

“Every linesman is different and you do your best every night to be consistent. But some nights your pace and timing isn’t as good and I think for me tonight it wasn’t. So you try to do different things to get better at it and then, obviously, the winger goes in and we get caught for a penalty. But that’s the way the game is, it happens and it was a good job getting the kill.”