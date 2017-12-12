Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk leaves game because of lower body injury

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk suffered a lower body injury (this is how the NHL handles injuries) in the opening period of Tuesday night’s game against Calgary and was replaced by backup Alex Stalock.

Dubnyk, making his 23rd appearance of the season, made 10 saves in the first period but did not come out for the second and was not on the bench. The Wild called Dubnyk “questionable” to return, but the team quickly summoned an emergency backup for Stalock.

That was Connor Beaupre, the 23-year-old son of former North Stars goalie Don Beaupre. Connor played high school hockey at Edina.

The Wild will have to summon a goalie from their AHL affiliate in Iowa, probably Niklas Svedberg, if Dunbyk has to miss any amount of time.

The Dubnyk injury comes on the same day the Wild reportedly learned that defenseman Jared Spurgeon (groin strain) could return to the ice as early as Wednesday’s practice. Spurgeon has missed seven games and his return would be a big boost to the blue line.