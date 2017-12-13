Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk undergoes MRI; Leafs to be without Auston Matthews

The Wild is expected to be without Devan Dubnyk for Thursday’s game against Toronto and it’s uncertain when the goalie will return.

Dubnyk reportedly was scheduled to have an MRI Wednesday afternoon on the lower-body injury he suffered in the Wild’s 2-1 shootout victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center. Dubnyk left after stopping 10 shots, and playing extremely well, in the first period.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters that Dubnyk was hurt moving from side to side. Alex Stalock replaced Dubnyk in the second period and made 16 saves to earn the win.

“It’s concerning because he’s our No.1 goalie,” Boudreau said of Dubnyk’s situation. “We want to know. But you can’t race ahead of what the doctors and everybody wants. We’ll see, but hopefully it’s not too bad.”

The Wild likely will call up a goalie from their minor league affiliate in Iowa to replace Dubnyk on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs will be without star center Auston Matthews for the game at Xcel Energy Center as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury, according to reports. The Leafs are 5-0-1 this season without Matthews, who has 13 goals and 26 points in 26 games. He has been out since Sunday.