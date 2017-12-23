Wild lose Nino Niederreiter to lower-body injury

The Wild lost Nino Niederreiter to a lower-body injury in the first period of a 4-2 loss at Florida on Friday and the winger wasn’t back in the lineup for Saturday night’s game in Tampa Bay.

So how long will the top-six forward be out? Wild coach Bruce Boudreau did not provide much information on that topic Saturday.

“I just know that he’s out for tonight,” Boudreau told reporters. “I’ve got to think that it’s not long term. It wasn’t like he broke his foot or anything.”

Boudreau said he believed Niederreiter suffered a bruise on a play in which he was hit in the left leg by a clearing attempt.

Niederreiter was out of the Wild lineup for nearly three weeks earlier this season because of a high-ankle sprain suffered in a game at Chicago. He has 10 goals and six assists this season. His 16 points tied him for sixth on the Wild entering Saturday.