Zulgad: Alex Stalock shows Leafs, and others, that he can be a net gain for Wild

ST. PAUL — Two years ago, Alex Stalock was told by the Toronto Maple Leafs they had no use for him, despite the fact he had been acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the San Jose Sharks.

On Thursday night, Stalock got the opportunity to show his former team it might have been a bit hasty in its judgement, stopping 28 shots in the Wild’s 2-0 victory over the Leafs at Xcel Energy Center. The victory was the Wild’s fourth in a row and moved them into the top wild card spot in the Western Conference.

The start was the first for Stalock since starter Devan Dubnyk suffered a lower-body injury that has him listed as week-to-week on the injury report. “The guys knew that he had gone to the Leafs and didn’t get a chance,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. “I don’t think we tried to mention it, but they all knew about it.”

The Leafs aren’t the only ones in the NHL who have questioned Stalock’s ability to play goal. Two hosts of an NHL-focused talk-show both said Thursday afternoon that Dubnyk’s injury meant big trouble for the Wild.

This after Stalock had come in to replace Dubnyk following the first period of the Wild’s 2-1 shootout victory over Calgary on Tuesday and stopped 16-of-17 shots. Stalock is now 3-0-0 with a 1.43 goals-against average and .949 save percentage in his past three games.

Not only don’t those seem like troublesome numbers, but there is a case to be made the Wild will be just fine with Stalock as the top guy.

“He played great,” on Thursday, Boudreau said. “They had a lot of chances in the third period and whether they were snake bitten because they haven’t scored a goal of goals lately either, or Alex was there, he made the save.”

Stalock’s best saves included a stop on Zach Hyman from the goalmouth in the first period, a stop on Patrick Marleau from in front in the second and a beautiful pad save onTyler Bozak early in the third. Stalock also got a few breaks, including a missed opportunity at the goalmouth by both William Nylander and Nazem Kadri in the third.

The Wild took a 1-0 lead on Tyler Ennis’ goal late in the first period and added an insurance goal midway through the third period when Mikael Granlund took a nice feed from Eric Staal in front and beat Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen.

“I felt confident going into (the game),” Stalock said. “You sense from the group the guys were fired up today. It was just one of those feelings in the room where you were like, ‘I don’t think we’re going to lose tonight. There’s no chance we’re going to lose.’ You get that feeling sometimes and hopefully that can stick around because I know guys are feeling good about their game now.”

The 30-year-old Stalock will get the opportunity in the coming week(s) to serve as the top goalie for his hometown team. He has worked hard to get this opportunity. He spent parts of his first five NHL seasons with the Sharks, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2005 draft, but he never started more than 19 games in a season.

The Leafs acquired him during a time when they were making moves for salary-cap purposes and trying to get draft picks and were en route to a last-place finish that helped them land young star Auston Matthews. (Matthews did not play Thursday because of injury.)

After being traded to Toronto, Stalock was sent through waivers and assigned to the Leafs’ minor-league affiliate in the American Hockey League. The Marlies, though, also had little use for him and in April of 2016 he was allowed to return to Minnesota.

The Wild signed Stalock in July of that year and he spent much of last season with the Iowa Wild of the AHL. Stalock was able to regain his confidence as he played 50 games in Iowa and had a .926 save percentage. He also played in two games with the Wild last season.

Darcy Kuemper’s departure to the Los Angeles Kings as a free agent this past summer opened the door for Stalock to become Dubnyk’s backup. Now that Stalock is going to get an opportunity to take over the top job for an undetermined period, the question is will he show enough to earn a few more starts when Dubnyk returns?

The Wild will play host to Edmonton on Saturday before beginning a four-game trip that will start Sunday in Chicago.

“Any time you can get the net more it is fun and you just hopefully can kind of keep it rolling,” said Stalock, whose shutout was his first in the NHL since March 2, 2015. “The way this group is playing right now, it’s just coming to the rink everybody is smiling, everybody is having fun, it’s four in a row now. It’s just an atmosphere coming in here where everybody is having a good time.”

Stalock, who is listed at 6 feet, 187 pounds, is a much different goalie than the 6-foot-6, 210-pound Dubnyk. Among the differences is that Stalock is far more comfortable playing the puck. Stalock also seems to be able to avoid some of the fluky goals that have plagued Dubnyk the past couple of seasons.

“He works so hard in practice and is such a good teammate, every time he’s in (goal) you want to make sure you play hard for him,” said Wild defenseman Ryan Suter, who had two of the Wild’s 21 blocked shots Thursday. “You want to do the same for Dooby, but a little extra when your main guy goes down. You’ve got to really support him.”

The Wild did exactly that on Thursday and Stalock returned the favor with a flawless performance.