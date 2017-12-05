Zulgad: A bad deal: Tyler Ennis, Marcus Foligno have brought little since arrival from Buffalo

The Wild were leading St. Louis 1-0 in Saturday’s game at Xcel Energy Center when winger Marcus Foligno got the puck in the slot, cut around Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and let go with a shot that beat goalie Jake Allen before ringing off the left post.

It was a nice move, a great scoring opportunity and something Wild executives were hoping to see far more often when they acquired Foligno and winger Tyler Ennis from Buffalo in late June for winger Jason Pominville and defenseman Marco Scandella.

Unfortunately for Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher that hasn’t come close to being the case. Twenty-six games into the season, Ennis and Foligno have been disappointments.

Fletcher made the trade in an attempt to free up salary-cap space – Ennis and Foligno carry a combined cap hit of $7.5 million, while Pominville and Scandella combined to count $9.6 million against the cap – in order to sign wingers Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter to new deals.

Scandella, however, had established himself as a reliable defenseman and giving him away was never the goal. Fletcher made that clear when he worked a deal with Vegas that got them to select Erik Haula in the expansion draft by also sending winger Alex Tuch to the Golden Knights.

Fletcher did not want to lose offensive-minded defenseman Matthew Dumba and he wanted something in return for Scandella. Scandella entered Tuesday with five assists and as a minus-6 in 27 games with the NHL-worst Sabres. Pominville, mostly a disappointment in his time with the Wild, has seven goals and 15 points in 27 games.

There will be no criticism in this space regarding the decision to unload Pominville, but there is an issue with how little Ennis and Foligno are contributing. Wild coach Bruce Boudreau has tried them on several lines, including the first and fourth, but nothing has worked.

Ennis has four goals and seven points in 26 games. Foligno, who like Ennis is a winger, has three goals and nine points in 25 games. Ennis has one goal in his past 15 games; Foligno has no goals in that time.

So what did Fletcher think he was getting in this trade?

Matthew Coller, who covers the Vikings for 1500 ESPN and also writes about the NHL for ESPN.com, was based in Buffalo before coming to the Twin Cities and voiced his displeasure with the trade the day it was made.

Both players came with concerns.

Ennis, who is generously listed at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, had 41 goals over two seasons (2013-14 and 2014-15) with the Sabres, but the following year he suffered two concussions and played in only 23 games.

Last season, Ennis, Buffalo’s first-round pick in 2008, dealt with a double sports hernia and had only five goals and 13 points in 51 games. The injury was a bigger concern because speed was a big part of Ennis’ game.

Watching Ennis this season, it’s hard to see any real difference between him and Jordan Schroeder, a part-time winger whom the Wild jettisoned after last season.

Foligno, who is 6-3, 228 pounds, came to Minnesota known for his physical play and toughness. He was coming off a career-high 13 goals with 23 points in 80 games and also had 73 penalty minutes. Foligno strikes you as the type of player who would have been a big goal-scorer in the NHL of yesterday but is nothing more than a role player in the current game.

Foligno arrived in Minnesota as a restricted free agent, but Fletcher signed him to a four-year, $11.5 million extension. This seemed like a generous offer to a player whom Fletcher would have been better off signing to a short-term deal to see if he was a long-term fit.

Right now, Fletcher might be questioning whether Ennis or Foligno is a fit at all. Ultimately, it appears he isn’t going to like the answer.