Former Viking Randy Moss among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Randy Moss remains on track to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

The former Vikings standout wide receiver was among 15 Modern-Era finalists named on Tuesday. The decision on whether Moss gets in will be made on Feb. 3, a day before the Super Bowl, when the Hall’s selection committee meets in Minneapolis. An announcement on the Class of 2018 will be announced that evening.

Former Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson also is a first-year eligible nominee, joining Moss, Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher.

Moss was drafted by the Vikings in 1998 and had an immediate impact on the wide receiver position in the NFL. He caught 69 passes for 1,313 yards and 17 touchdowns as a rookie. Moss remained with the Vikings through the 2004 season before being traded to Oakland.

He spent time with the Raiders and New England Patriots before returning to the Vikings for a brief and turbulent stint in 2010. Moss finished up with the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers, retiring after the 2012 season.

Moss played in 113 games and had 587 receptions for 9,316 yards and 92 touchdowns in seven-plus seasons with the Vikings. He finished his career with 218 games played, catching 982 receptions for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns. Moss’ reception total is 15th all-time, his receiving yards are fourth all-time and his touchdown total is second among receivers to Jerry Rice’s 197.