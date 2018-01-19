Nino Niederreiter will be out until after All-Star break

The Wild returned from their bye week break to practice on Friday, but Nino Niederreiter remained sideline because of a lower-body injury.

The winger was not able to practice in preparation for Saturday night’s game against Tampa Bay at Xcel Energy Center, and coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters that Niederreiter now will be out until after the All-Star break.

The Wild will play three games before the break, facing the Lightning on Saturday, Ottawa on Monday and Pittsburgh on Thursday. The All-Star Game will be Jan. 28 in Tampa, Fla.

Niederreiter has had trouble staying healthy this season. He sat out six games in October because of a high left ankle sprain suffered in Chicago. He missed five more games in late December and early January after injuring the ankle again.

Niederreiter, who is tied for third on the Wild with 13 goals and has 19 points in 31 games, had a hat trick against Buffalo on Jan. 4 in his latest return but played in only one more game before being forced out of the lineup again because of what’s believed to be more problems with his left ankle. He missed the Wild’s final four games before their bye week.

The Wild recalled winger Kyle Rau from Iowa of the American Hockey League to replace Niederreiter. Rau, an Eden Prairie native and former Gophers, is in his first season with the Wild organization.